It’s always been my belief that having good insurance is better than having a good lawyer. That’s because insurance, with reasonable promptness, actually pays for damage, whereas lawyers, for long periods of time, merely fight about damage.

However, people are sometimes unhappy with their insurance company. This most often occurs when the company refuses to pay a claim in the amount the insured person thinks it should pay.

Back in March, the Colorado Court of Appeals had to deal with such a case. But, before I tell you about the case, let me tell you about the rules of law the case involved, which, in all events, are useful to know about.

To begin, one of the statutes in play here says an insurance company “shall not unreasonably delay or deny payment of a claim for benefits owed to or on behalf of” an insured party. This statute goes on to say that delay or denial is unreasonable if the insurance company does not have a “reasonable basis” for its action.

A companion statute says that, if an insured person sues his or her insurance company claiming there has been an unreasonable delay or denial of a claim and prevails, that person is entitled to twice the amount that should have been paid but wasn’t, plus an award of attorney fees and litigation costs. Finally, in the legal soup the Court of Appeals was facing, there is a 2018 decision by the Colorado Supreme Court saying that although insurance companies must promptly pay the undisputed amount of an insured party’s claim, they can withhold payment for parts of a claim that are, in good faith, disputed.

Now back to the March case before the Court of Appeals, Marcus Fear v. Geico Casualty Co. This case began when Fear was involved in an auto accident with an at-fault driver who had only the minimum liability insurance required in Colorado — $25,000. Fear’s economic damages — think medical expenses — were a tick over $20,000. But he also claimed non-economic damages — bodily pain, emotional stress, inconvenience, impairment of quality of life — totaling several thousand dollars. Fear settled with the at-fault driver and collected the full $25,000 available under that driver’s liability insurance policy. He then asserted a claim against his own insurance company, Geico, for his additional damages. Fear was able to do this because he carried $100,000 of uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage on his auto policy with Geico. (Note: This is coverage everyone should carry to the fullest extent allowed.)

Geico did an internal assessment of Fear’s claim, providing it with a range of values for Fear’s non-economic damages. (These damages, unlike medical expenses, don’t lend themselves to precise calculation.) Geico then made Fear an offer of settlement based on the low end of its damages assessment. Fear rejected the offer and instead sued Geico, claiming it had unreasonably delayed paying his claim.

Fear did well at the trial court. The trial court judge decided a portion of his claim was in fact undisputed and should have been promptly paid by Geico. So, Fear obtained a judgment for $13,683, two times the amount the trial court judge concluded was undisputed. Fear also obtained an award of costs (expert witness fees, filing fees, mediator charges and the like) and attorney fees adding up to $46,000. Geico appealed.

The Court of Appeals reversed the trial court judge and held that she was incorrect when she ruled a portion of Fear’s claim was undisputed and should have been promptly paid. In making that ruling, the trial court judge had relied on Geico’s internal assessment of Fear’s claim, which showed Geico thought Fear’s claim had at least some value. But, per the Court of Appeals’ decision, an insurance company’s internal assessment of a claim does not prove that any part of the claim was undisputed. Rather, such an assessment only sets the stage for a settlement negotiation and allows the insurance company to establish a reserve for the claim.

After the Court of Appeals was done with Fear’s claim against Geico, the amount of the claim was down to something like $6,000; there was no doubling of any part of the claim for unreasonable delay in payment; and Fear lost his award of litigation costs and attorney fees, meaning he will have to settle up with his lawyers using his own money.

In sum, it would seem Fear would have been much better off negotiating a bit with Geico over the amount of his claim at the beginning of all this. Suing your own insurance company is an endeavor fraught with peril.