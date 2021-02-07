On Jan. 26, the Federal Trade Commission, 38 states (including Colorado) and the District of Columbia joined forces to sue a group of related companies and the people running them in a federal district court in Michigan. The 175-page complaint alleges that Associated Community Services and the other named defendants violated numerous state and federal laws in connection with their business of fundraising for charities.
On the federal side of the case, the laws alleged to have been violated include the Federal Trade Commission Act and the Telemarketing and Consumer Fraud and Abuse Prevention Act. On the state side of the case are laws of the various plaintiff states and the District of Columbia regulating telemarketing and charitable solicitations.
The complaint makes interesting reading and may help you understand why your phone has been ringing every 10 minutes or so for the past several years with prerecorded tear-jerking messages requesting a donation. Here’s how the complaint begins: “Defendants have made abusive, unsolicited, deceptive fundraising calls that intruded into the lives of hundreds of millions of Americans. Through more than 1.3 billion fundraising calls to more than 67 million unique telephone numbers, Defendants sought to extract money from donors by making deceptive claims about partially nonexistent charitable programs. Defendants knowingly duped generous Americans into donating tens of millions of dollars to nonprofit organizations that they claimed helped breast cancer patients, the families of children with cancer, homeless veterans, fire victims, and more. In reality, almost no money went to the charitable purposes the defendants described to donors.”
The complaint says the defendants operated out of boiler room facilities in Michigan and India. They used carefully crafted scripts and customized lists of contacts. Seniors were favorite targets since they tended to be more trusting and generous. (The defendants referred to their cold calls to seniors as “cold gold.”)
The defendants relied on prerecorded messages and “soundboard” technology. This technology uses multiple prerecorded messages allowing the soundboard operators (wearing headsets on both ears and their foreheads) to handle three calls at once and respond to questions by playing one or more of the prerecorded messages. The defendants were big on repetitive calling. They would call the same number several times an hour and several times a week.
The defendants used more than 6,000 phone numbers when making their calls so that the calls would appear on caller ID as coming from a local number.
Per the complaint, representations made about the charities were blatantly false and some of the charities were complete “shams.” Contracts the defendants had with the charities allowed them to keep between 80% and 90% of money raised.
With regard to claimed violations of Colorado law resulting from more than 19 million calls made to residents of this state, Colorado has, since 1988, had a detailed statute on the books called the Colorado Charitable Solicitations Act. This act puts “paid solicitors” on a short leash, to include an initial registration and annual reporting (and prohibits convicted felons from working in the industry). Paid fundraisers must immediately disclose that they are being paid. And if you ask — but only if you ask — they must tell you what percentage of your contribution will make it into the hands of the organization for which the contribution is sought and not be consumed by the fee being paid to the solicitor. You can learn more about the Colorado statute at the secretary of state’s website, sos.state.co.us.
The FTC and the other plaintiffs in the case are asking the court for injunctive relief prohibiting further violations. They are also seeking to collect damages, costs and attorneys’ fees (but good luck with that).
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. Email: moneylaw@jtflynn.com.