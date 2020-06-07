One of the greatest financial and legal inventions of all time— ranking right up there with the invention of money — is the check. Checks allows people to make purchases without carrying around suitcases full of cash (or beaver pelts), pay debts owed to creditors thousands of miles away, buy groceries on Saturday with no money in their account until Monday, and have clear evidence of payment of a debt should there ever be a dispute.
Nonetheless, for several decades now, the use of checks has declined as other means of payment have gained in popularity. Still, billions of checks are written every year and the law governing checks remains important.
I was reminded of this recently when I wrote a check on which I correctly stated the amount of the check in numbers but incorrectly stated the amount in words. The law of checks says that amounts expressed in words prevail over amounts expressed in numbers. So, to my considerable embarrassment, the payee of my check was shorted $200. This event caused me to decide I should tell you a few other things about the law governing checks.
To begin, your bank is not authorized to pay a check you write unless it is “properly payable.” Among other things, this means if someone steals one of your checks and forges your signature as the writer of the check (technically called the “drawer”) and your bank pays the check, you are entitled to have the amount of the check restored to your account.
Next, if your bank bounces a check you wrote when in fact there were funds in the account to cover the check, your bank will have committed an act of “wrongful dishonor” and you can recover damages resulting from the bank’s error.
You also need to know that if you endorse a check payable to you by just signing your name on the back, the check becomes a “bearer instrument.” That means whoever possesses the check can obtain payment of the check. To shut down this risk, you should endorse checks payable to you as follows: “for deposit only to account no. xxxx,” add your signature, and deposit the check at your bank.
One risk payment with a check creates goes like this: If your payment is to a fraudster and the fraudster cashes your check at a store that has no knowledge of the fraud, even though you stopped payment, you will be liable to the store for the amount of the check. Here, the law gives the store the status of a “holder-in-due-course” and favors its interest over yours. (There is some logic to this since you were the one who first dealt with the fraudster.)
As has always been the case, reviewing your checking account statement promptly and immediately reporting discrepancies to your bank is important. Otherwise, rights that the law of checks gives you may be compromised.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright; moneylaw@jtflynn.com.