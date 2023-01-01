It being a new year, I thought I would tell you a few things about statutes of limitation. These are legal rules establishing deadlines for bringing claims. As lawyers occasionally learn the hard way, if a statute of limitation expires before a claim has been formally asserted, the claim is lost.
There are many policy reasons for statutes of limitation. With the passage of time, evidence fades, witnesses die, legal rules change. Plus, people and businesses need to move on without a possible unresolved claim lurking about in the shadows. And the judicial system keeps busy enough with new claims. It would be overwhelmed if there weren’t deadlines for commencing legal actions.
Although the concept of statutes of limitation is straightforward, the details of these rules can produce complexity in multiple ways. To begin, there are hundreds of statutes of limitation, found in state and federal law. Some cover a wide category of claims like, say, claims for breach of contract. Others, however, deal with a narrow slice of the legal landscape, like claims brought under federal securities laws. Deciding which rule applies to any particular claim is not always easy, and there may be conflicting rules.
Another major area of complexity — and confusion —has to do with when the clock begins to tick or, as lawyers say, a statute of limitation begins to run. The general rule is that a statute of limitation begins to run when a legal claim accrues, meaning when the claimant first learned of the claim or, with reasonable diligence, should have learned of the claim. Sometimes it’s easy to know when a claim accrues — when, for example, your car is rear-ended on Academy Boulevard by a driver busy sending a text message. But other times, when a claim accrues is a major source of controversy, such as a fraud claim arising out of a long-running and well-hidden Ponzi scheme.
Another complexity comes from the fact that, in addition to statutes of limitation, there are also statutes of repose. A statute of repose sets a deadline for bringing a claim whether or not the claim has accrued. In probate proceedings, there are statutes of repose governing claims against a decedent’s estate, meaning that, in probate actions, speak now or forever hold your peace is very much in play. For claims based on defective construction of a new home, a statute of repose generally kicks in 10 years after completion of construction.
To give you a few examples of statutes of limitation, and to demonstrate their variety, the limitation for claims under the Colorado Motor Vehicle Repair Act is one year. The statute of limitation for a claim based on a promissory note is six years from the maturity date stated in the note.
A claim arising out of a motor vehicle accident must be brought within three years of the accident. However, for other tort claims (noncontractual claims), the statute of limitation is generally two years. Two years is also the limitation period for claims based on a defective product, and claims against health care providers and veterinarians.
For claims against land surveyors, the limitation period is three years. Under the federal Truth In Lending Act, the limitation period is one year from the date of a violation of the statute.
The point to be made here is that, if you think you have a legal claim, don’t dawdle. Find a lawyer who can determine the statute of limitation applicable to your claim and when it will expire. And then be sure your claim is formally asserted (usually meaning a lawsuit is filed) before the expiration date.
