Access to justice has been a problem for the legal profession for as long as I can remember. The problem, of course, relates to money. (The often-used cartoon caption “So how much justice can you afford?” is as relevant as ever.) Lawyers, after slogging through a long and expensive education, put a price on their services few can afford. And taxpayers have little appetite for additional court facilities, judges, administrative staff or legal aid programs.
The pandemic, however, has forced lawyers and courts to look for ways to be more efficient, thereby enhancing access to justice. This includes increased use of virtual technology to conduct court business. In a few states, small claims court trials are now being conducted online and, in the big league courts in most states, case management conferences, motion hearings and other activities not involving trials have become online events. This online activity can be of considerable benefit to people struggling with COVID restrictions, who have child care and employment responsibilities, and who will save on legal fees if their lawyer can stay home or in the office. (However, there is no benefit for people without internet service, and/or without connection devices and the ability to use them.)
Most state court systems are also beefing up their online legal information tools. Along those lines, the Colorado Judicial Branch website (www.courts.state.co.us) has a remarkably detailed self-help tool, where you can even learn the steps necessary to file a water rights application, something most lawyers (including this one) wouldn’t have a clue how to do. And most state court systems have taken steps to modify procedural rules in pursuit of more streamlined pathways to dispute resolution. Colorado has moved in that direction, following an experiment with something called the Civil Access Pilot Project.
Many states are pushing the frontiers of allowing nonlawyers to provide limited legal services, although Washington, one of the first states to do so with a “limited license legal technician” program, is shutting down its program. (Colorado kicked the tires on this idea a few years ago but backed away.) Utah’s Supreme Court now has an Office of Legal Services Innovation, which, through what it calls a “sandbox” operation (multiple parties can play at the same time), is authorizing entities of all kinds to provide law-related services without getting in trouble for the unauthorized practice of law.
Two high-powered and seemingly well-funded think tanks are exploring access to justice ideas, running and analyzing experimental programs and offering consulting services to court systems and laws firms. The University of Denver hosts the Institute for Advancement of the American Legal System and Stanford Law School has what it calls the Legal Design Lab.
But, to put access to justice innovation in perspective, it ultimately doesn’t help people who don’t have enough money to pay their bills. This is a problem in search of political solutions and lawyers and courts won’t solve the problem, no matter how available they might become.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.