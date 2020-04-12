Since we’re now in a time when some people may be desperate for loans, and some lenders may take advantage of that desperation when pricing their products, I thought we should revisit the issue of consumer loan costs — in particular, payday loans.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, in 2017, issued a set of rules restricting activities by lenders who make high-cost payday and other short- term loans. These rules, although they don’t set rate caps, were intended in other ways to rein in debt obligations that can spiral out of control.
The rules were to go into effect last August. However, one of the first major policy moves by the CFPB’s new executive director, Kathleen Kraninger, was to eliminate many of the rules. This included the rule lenders found most offensive: that they would actually have to underwrite their loans. That is, confirm a borrower’s ability to repay before making a loan.
At the state level, which is where rate limitations are established, the Colorado Legislature has, for many years, sought to address the need for people of limited means to have access to credit. Colorado’s Deferred Deposit Loan Act, commonly known as the payday loan act, allows individuals to borrow up to $500 by giving a lender a post-dated check, which the lender agrees not to deposit until the date stated on the check. Until that date, the borrower can pay the lender the amount of the check (plus interest) and get the check back. Such loans must be for at least six months and lenders must give borrowers disclosures warning them about payday loans.
Under a 2018 voter-approved amendment to this law, which became effective Feb. 1, 2019, lenders cannot assess a finance charge on a deferred deposit loan exceeding an annual percentage rate of 36%, including interest and all other finance charges imposed by a lender. Previously, payday lenders could charge interest, a loan origination fee and a monthly account maintenance fee, and thereby achieve an annual percentage rate of 135%.
In addition to the Deferred Deposit Loan Act, the Colorado Uniform Consumer Credit Code has long limited annual percentage rates on consumer loans — that is, loans for a personal, family or household purpose. For loans above $1,000, the limit is 21%. For loans of $1,000 or less, the limit is 36%.
The Wall Street Journal recently reported that some lenders have been trying to end-run state rate limitation (usury) laws by hooking up with a bank chartered in another state without rate limitations and then arguing that that state’s laws rule, an arrangement known as “rent-a-bank.” State regulators have been challenging these arrangements, but it’s too soon to tell if those challenges will be successful. So, it remains a borrower-beware world out there.
