Every year, after the Colorado General Assembly gets rolling, I look at the bills that have been introduced and I am amazed at the vast range of issues confronting members of the legislature.

Thus far in 2023, as of this writing, 254 bills have been introduced in the House and 213 in the Senate. Included are proposals dealing with education, health care, crime, homeowners associations, evictions, pet ownership, credit reports, elections, insurance, agriculture, consumer protection, marijuana and much more.

Always in great number each year are bills dealing with motor vehicle laws, which is not surprising since motor vehicle laws take up a large share of the Colorado Revised Statutes. As a sampler, here are a few of the bills running around loose in this year’s legislative session addressing motor vehicle issues I found interesting (or at least entertaining).

• House Bill 23-1217. This bill says you can’t be charged for towing or storage if your vehicle is stolen.

• House Bill 23-1123. This bill requires you to move over a lane if you come upon a stationary emergency vehicle, tow truck, public utility vehicle or vehicle having chains installed. If there is no lane available to move to, you must (imagine this!) slow down and drive at a safe speed.

• House Bill 23-1014. This bill requires a driver to yield the right-of-way in a roundabout to a truck, bus, emergency vehicle or recreational vehicle more than 40 feet long or 10 feet wide. The bill also requires that when two drivers of such large vehicles end up in a roundabout at the same time, the driver on the right must yield the right-of-way to the driver on the left.

• Senate Bill 23-200. This bill shortens the deadline for government agencies to mail notice of a traffic violation captured on an automated vehicle identification system — a traffic cam. The deadline is reduced from 90 days to 30. If the vehicle is registered out of state, the deadline is 60 days.

• Senate Bill 23-097. This bill changes the name of the crime of “aggravated motor vehicle theft” to just “motor vehicle theft.” It adds a new offense — motor vehicle theft in the third degree — and provides that penalties for motor vehicle theft will no longer be based on the value of the vehicle. (Thus, the penalty will be the same whether you’re stealing a Ferrari or a Yugo.)

• Senate Bill 23-019. This bill says out-of-state online motor vehicle retailers not having a physical location in Colorado don’t need a Colorado dealer’s license but are otherwise subject to the laws and regulations applicable to Colorado licensed dealers. And, the Colorado dealer licensing board has jurisdiction over their activities.

• Senate Bill 23-015. This bill regulates “vehicle value protection agreements.” These are contracts that provide benefits when an owner trades in a vehicle, the vehicle is stolen or an event (accident, hailstorm, flood, etc.) lowers the value of the vehicle. These contracts can have different names — “cash down payment protection agreement,” “trade-in agreement,” “depreciation benefit agreement” and the like. Not included, however, are “debt waiver agreements” and “motor vehicle service contracts.”

The contractual obligation of the issuer of a valuation protection agreement must be backed by an insurance policy from a licensed insurance company. But the agreement itself is not insurance and is exempt from regulation as insurance. Someone offering motor vehicle financing cannot require a vehicle value protection agreement as a condition to providing financing and vehicle sellers cannot condition the terms of sale on the purchase of a value protection agreement.

The Colorado General Assembly has an easy-to-use website that provides summaries of, and copies of, all introduced bills and their current status as they move through the legislative obstacle course. You can find the website at https://leg.colorado.gov.

Jim Flynn is a business columnist. He is of counsel with the Colorado Springs firm Flynn & Wright LLC. He can be contacted at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.