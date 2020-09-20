From a lawyer’s perspective, do-it-yourself estate planning is a good way to leave family feuds and legal chaos as your legacy.
There are, however, a few tools in the estate planning toolbox that can be used without lawyer hand holding and with only modest risk of trouble. These are: pay on death financial accounts, beneficiary deeds and motor vehicle transfer on death instructions.
In the case of a financial account, the account owner can designate an individual to receive the funds remaining in the account at the time of death.
The designation can include an alternate if the first person named doesn’t outlive the owner of the account. The designation can also include more than one person, in which event the funds in the account will be shared by the designated beneficiaries. The owner of the account can cancel the pay on death designation, change the designation or close the account at any time, provided the owner is still legally competent. (Legal competency is a vague concept but it has to do with having enough functioning brain cells to know what you’re doing.
If you’re beyond legal competency and you try to change a pay on death instruction, there might be a challenge to the change by the person you have tried to remove from the account.)
A beneficiary deed, in concept, works just like a pay on death financial account. The owner of the real estate signs and records a document — the beneficiary deed — that designates one or more individuals to receive title to the property at the death of the owner. As with a pay on death account, this designation can be changed or revoked at any time, provided the owner of the property (the “grantor” of the beneficiary deed) is still legally competent.
Colorado now has a similar transfer on death procedure for motor vehicles. The owner of the vehicle fills out a simple form (DR2009) stating who is to receive title to the vehicle upon the owner’s death. The named transferee presents this form to the county licensing clerk along with a death certificate and, voila! A new title will be issued, subject to any lien against the vehicle securing a loan.
Again assuming legal competency, the vehicle owner can change or revoke the transfer on death designation at any time. (Without this form, unless the vehicle is owned in joint tenancy, a post-death transfer of title to a motor vehicle is, at best, a cumbersome process, possibly requiring an otherwise unnecessary probate action.)
These transfer on death procedures all have advantages over ownership of assets in joint tenancy with right of survivorship. Perhaps of greatest significance is, as noted above, that the owner of the account, real estate or vehicle can change or revoke the instruction at any time. This is harder to do — and may be impossible to do — in a circumstance where ownership has been placed in joint tenancy.
That’s because the named joint tenant will have to agree to and participate in the change, and may be unavailable or opposed to the change. (“Dad, you promised me the Corvette. I’m sorry, but I won’t consent to your selling it.”)
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.