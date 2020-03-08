It’s that time of year again when, in the opinion of Mark Twain at least, no man’s life, liberty, or property are safe because the legislature is in session. As of this writing, 335 bills have been introduced in the Colorado House of Representatives and 186 bills in the Senate, with more to follow. Here are a few of these bills I found interesting (or at least entertaining) and that you might not hear about from a more disciplined source.
House Bill 20-1060. This bill would allow a body to be naturally converted to soil, as an alternative to other methods of disposal. The bill would prohibit selling the resulting soil and, absent consent from all participants, only one body at a time could be placed in the container used for the conversion process.
House Bill 20-1195. This bill would prohibit manufacturers of digital electronic equipment from providing information necessary to make repairs only to repair facilities associated with the manufacturer. In other words, independent repair shops would have access to the same information made available to repair shops controlled by the manufacturer. A violation of this requirement would constitute a deceptive trade practice under the Colorado Consumer Protection Act, a far-reaching law that contains significant sanctions for violations.
Senate Bill 20-051. This bill intends, over time, to phase out automobile license plates in use. Of particular note, someone selling a vehicle would no longer be allowed to transfer plates from a sold vehicle to another vehicle. Also, starting Jan. 1, 2021, plates with green numbers and letters on a white mountain background would be replaced with plates having white letters on a green mountain background. The sponsors of this bill expect big things from it. They claim it “will improve registration and license plate compliance, generate new and needed revenue for transportation and other purposes, improve vehicle insurance compliance rates, improve vehicle emission control compliance rates, enhance public safety and law enforcement, improve tollway revenue capture rates, and enhance Colorado‘s image through a return to the legacy license plate design.” Whew.
HB 20-1287. This bill would authorize a new legal action wherein a claim is made that a defendant has deprived a person of “rights, privileges or immunities secured by the Colorado Constitution,” such as a warrantless search. A successful plaintiff would be entitled to an award of attorneys fees. A successful defendant would only be entitled to attorneys fees if the court finds the lawsuit was frivolous. An action could be brought either by the injured party or the state attorney general acting on behalf of the injured party.
SB 20-067. This bill would increase the amount of “specific ownership tax” motorists pay when they purchase a vehicle and every year thereafter. Currently, for a passenger vehicle, this tax (which is enshrined in the Colorado Constitution, at Article X, Sec. 6) is based on 85% of what was paid for the vehicle when purchased. Senate Bill 20-067 would kick this up to 100%.
The specific ownership tax would still decrease every year and bottom out at $3 a year for vehicles older than 9 years.
SB 20-167. This bill would allow the manufacturer of an electric motor vehicle (think Tesla) to sell its vehicles directly to the public.
Under law, a vehicle manufacturer may not “own, operate or control” a new or used motor vehicle dealership.
These bills are part of a day’s work for our elected representatives, who must deal with a bewildering range of issues.
You can learn more about the safety (or not) of your life, liberty or property at the General Assembly’s user-friendly website — https://leg.colorado.gov.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.