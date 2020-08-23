As you might have noticed, the internet and social media have made it easy for people (even people elected to high office) to say outrageous things that are then, in short order, disseminated all over the planet.
The First Amendment says “Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech.” Courts, however, have long made it clear that not all speech is protected by the First Amendment. But they have also long struggled to determine where the line gets drawn between protected and restricted speech.
In June, the Colorado Supreme Court found itself swimming in these murky waters in a case called People In the Interest of R.D. This case arose out of what the court politely called a late-night “argument” among high school students in the Denver area conducted on Twitter. This exchange deteriorated into obscenity and threatening language,including references to bullets and guns, racial slurs and use of the word “kill.” One of the participants in this exchange — identified only as R.D. because he was a minor — was determined in a juvenile court proceeding to be a delinquent. The juvenile court based its decision on what it decided was R.D.’s violation of a Colorado statute making it a crime to direct language toward another person by text message, instant message, computer or other interactive electronic medium in a manner intended to harass or threaten bodily injury.
R.D. appealed the juvenile court’s decision to the Colorado Court of Appeals and that court reversed it, holding R.D.’s speech was protected by the First Amendment. But the attorney prosecuting R.D. in the juvenile court appealed the Court of Appeals decision to the Colorado Supreme Court, resulting in the June decision.
In deciding this case, the Colorado Supreme Court had to deal with legal precedent established by the U.S. Supreme Court holding that only speech involving “true threats” was subject to governmental regulation. Other speech that might involve threatening language, but didn’t rise to the level of a “true threat,” was protected by the First Amendment. So the questions before the Colorado Supreme Court were: what, exactly, constitutes a “true threat,” and did R.D.’s Twitter statements make the cut?
The court stated in its opinion that the time had come to try to clarify the meaning of “true threat.” After confirming that the internet and social media had certainly complicated the issue, here’s what it came up with: “We hold that a true threat is a statement that, considered in context and under the totality of the circumstances, an intended or foreseeable recipient would reasonably perceive as a serious expression of intent to commit an act of unlawful violence. In determining whether a statement is a true threat, a reviewing court must examine the words used, but it must also consider the context in which the statement was made.” (Note: for lawyers, whether this constitutes clarification could be a subject of debate.) The court then ruled that the juvenile court that found R.D. to be a delinquent had not applied this standard and it sent the case back to that court for another look and another determination, this time using the new “true threat” standard. The case is therefore back where it started, at the juvenile court.
Of possible interest here is the fact that the Twitter exchange leading to R.D.’s prosecution occurred seven years ago, in 2013, meaning R.D. has now moved on to adulthood, will be eligible to vote in the next election and has hopefully mended his ways, regardless of what the juvenile court might now decide about his earlier behavior.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright, LLC. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.