By now, some of your holiday presents may have already undergone destructive testing. So, I thought I would tell you a few things about warranty law.
A warranty is basically a contractual promise made by a manufacturer or merchant seller of goods that the goods are not defective and will work as intended for some period of time. Because warranties are contractual promises, the law will enforce them like any other contract — meaning it's important to read the terms of the warranty.
There is a federal law — the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act — that imposes certain obligations on parties offering written warranties on consumer goods costing $15 or more. (“Consumer goods” are goods intended for a personal, family or household purpose — televisions, laundry detergents, cheese graters, dog beds, etc.). However, this law mostly deals with disclosure. It doesn't dictate the terms of anyone’s warranty.
Under the act, if a manufacturer or seller of a consumer product elects to offer a written warranty, the warranty must conspicuously state what is covered and what is not; what the warrantor will do if there is a defect; the duration of the warranty; and what steps must be taken to make a claim. These disclosures are meant to help consumers separate warranties that are truly useful from those that are just marketing ploys (where, for example, you must send your new washing machine to China, at your expense, if you want it fixed under warranty).
At the state law level, all states have laws creating implied warranties. These warranties provide that goods will be "merchantable" — meaning they will be free of defects when used for their intended purpose — and that they will be fit for any specialized purpose the buyer was told they could be used for. Thus, if you were assured by the seller or manufacturer that your new high-speed drill could drill through titanium and it catches fire the first time you try this, you would have a claim for breach of the implied warranty of fitness for a particular purpose.
However, one reason manufacturers and sellers offer written warranties is to avoid the consequences of these implied warranties. They do this by inserting conspicuous language in their written warranties stating that the written warranty is the only warranty given and all implied warranties are disclaimed. Unless a product defect causes bodily injury, these disclaimers, in most states, will be enforceable.
All states also have truth in advertising laws that work something like implied warranties. If a manufacturer or seller makes representations about a product’s attributes in its advertising, a buyer will have a claim against the manufacturer or seller if the representations turn out to be false.
As for optional extended warranties you might be offered when you buy a product, most consumer advocates think they're overpriced and should be avoided. That’s because product defects usually show up early on, during the initial "free" warranty period. Not surprisingly, sellers of extended warranties disagree.
The Federal Trade Commission, through its Bureau of Consumer Protection (not to be confused with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a separate federal agency in competition with the FTC) is charged with enforcement of the Magnuson-Moss act. In that regard, the FTC recently brought successful enforcement actions against the manufacturers of Weber grills, Harley-Davidson motorcycles and Westinghouse outdoor power equipment for stating that their product warranties would be void if repairs were made other than by an authorized repair facility. Per the FTC, that’s a violation of the act.
As a practical matter, you can’t count on the FTC to come to your rescue if you have a warranty problem. Help is much more likely to come from a manufacturer or seller concerned about its reputation in the marketplace. This is especially true these days due to the opportunities the internet gives people to disparage consumer products that aren’t living up to the promises they relied on when purchasing a product.
Jim Flynn is a business columnist. He’s of counsel with the Colorado Springs firm Flynn & Wright LLC. He can be contacted at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.