Several years ago, I had a conversation with another lawyer and friend whose legal skills I greatly respect. (We went to the same law school.) We had recently been on the opposite side in two cases wherein first one of us and then the other was overconfident about a successful outcome.
When we met, we talked about why this had happened, what lessons we had learned and the wisdom of settling a legal dispute rather than taking it to trial. Although this discussion took place at a location where adult beverages could be consumed, I have always thought the basics of our conversation, and the conclusions we reached (before giving up and talking about baseball), were worth sharing.
At our meeting, we agreed we had both underestimated the complexity of a legal dispute when it finally made its way to a trial. We further agreed the human variable at work in a trial is underappreciated. When a legal dispute is brought to trial, regardless of whether it’s a judge or a jury deciding the case, the background noise of human existence will inevitably affect how the facts and the law play out, adding further uncertainty to the outcome.
We also concluded lawyers need to be cautious about predicting the outcome of a trial, no matter what the facts and the rules of law appear to be. (This is difficult since clients expect these predictions .)
Our discussion finally led us to the conclusion that, except in circumstances where one party to a legal dispute is most likely insane (these things happen), settlement will usually be a better strategy than taking a case to trial.
Finally on the matter of settlement of legal disputes, I wanted to mention that Colorado has an interesting (but seldom used) statute intended to encourage settlement.
Under the terms of this statute, both a plaintiff and a defendant can make a formal offer of settlement up until 14 days before the start of a trial.
If that offer is accepted, the case is settled and there will be no trial. If the offer is rejected, and the rejecting party ends up with a verdict less favorable than what the offer would have provided, the rejecting party has to pay the offering party’s costs incurred after the offer was made. The term “costs” doesn’t include attorneys fees, but it does include some big-ticket items such as expert witness fees, subpoena fees and court reporter fees.
Oh, and I should tell you my conversation with my lawyer friend did eventually get around to baseball. We concluded the Rockies could use a better bullpen, which still seems to be the case.
