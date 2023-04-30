I was disappointed when the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against Fox News ended in a settlement. As a lawyer, I was looking forward to several weeks of good theater — watching experienced and highly prepared lawyers ply their craft.

However, a settlement was undoubtedly the right thing for these parties. And I would add that a settlement is almost always the right thing to do for parties in a complex commercial lawsuit involving a claim for breach of a legal duty and substantial money damages. Taking such a case to trial is a form of gambling wherein big bets are made against unknown, and unknowable, odds.

Even though the parties, through pre-trial activities, have done their best to control the playing field they’re on, there is still enormous risk taking a case to trial. This is especially true for a jury trial where people are brought into court against their will, given hard-to-understand instructions about multiple rules of law and asked to resolve a highly technical case. But, whether it’s a judge or a jury deciding a case, the background noise of human existence will inevitably affect how the facts and the law play out, and add uncertainty to the proceeding.

What a settlement does, of course, is to create certainty and eliminate risk. To reach a settlement, the parties must give up their chance for a home run in exchange for avoiding a strikeout.

In a sense, settling a case is like buying insurance, and there is a price to be paid for this insurance. Because of the costs — notably attorney fees — incurred in not settling a case, this insurance is least costly when the parties reach a settlement early on. In most cases, 80% of what will be known about a case will be known soon after it is filed. To refine that knowledge up to, say, 90% with discovery, motions, expert witness opinions and the like will be very expensive.

It therefore makes sense to settle a case based on 80% knowledge, using the money being saved to resolve the dispute rather than expanding the fight. And, parties to a complex commercial dispute need to remember they have a common enemy — the legal system. If the parties don’t work together to defeat the common enemy, the common enemy will take a big chunk of their money and throw them under the bus.

Colorado has an interesting but rarely used statute intended to encourage settlements. Under the terms of this statute, both plaintiffs and defendants can make a formal offer of settlement up until 14 days before the start of a trial. If that offer is accepted, the case is over and there will be no trial.

If the offer is rejected, and the rejecting party ends up with a verdict less favorable than what the offer would have provided, the rejecting party must pay the offering party’s costs incurred after the offer was made. The term “costs” doesn’t include attorney fees, but it does include some big-ticket items such as expert witness fees, subpoena fees and court reporter fees.

But back to Dominion v. Fox. Taking this case to trial would have put both parties at risk of a catastrophic outcome, and years of continuing uncertainty and expense while the case bounced between trial and appellate courts.

So, a settlement was the right thing to do. (Although coming to that conclusion sooner than the day the trial was scheduled to begin also might have been the right thing to do.)

Jim Flynn is a business columnist. He is with the Colorado Springs firm Flynn & Wright LLC. He can be contacted at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.