You might recall from a few years ago an advertising blitz by CenturyLink offering internet service for $19.95 a month, with that price locked in for five years and no contract required. If you thought this sounded too good to be true, well, according to Colorado Attorney General Philip Weiser you would have been right. On Dec. 19, Weiser announced the settlement of an administrative agency lawsuit his office brought against CenturyLink under the Colorado Consumer Protection Act, a powerful state statute allowing for treble damages in some circumstances.
The complaint against CenturyLink, filed in Denver District Court, contains numerous allegations of false advertising and deceptive trade practices, and starts out with this attention-getting statement: “Since 2014, CenturyLink has systematically overcharged Colorado consumers for telephone, internet and television services.” The key allegation in the complaint is that CenturyLink added to customer bills an additional charge it called an “internet cost recovery fee.”
This charge was designed (and named) to make customers think it was a standard government tax on internet service. In fact, it was purely a fee intended to generate profit for CenturyLink. Notwithstanding CenturyLink’s promise that its charges for internet service were locked in and guaranteed for five years, this internet cost recovery fee increased from 99 cents to $3.99 over a three-year period. The attorney general’s office received hundreds of complaints about CenturyLink’s failure to price its internet service as advertised.
The terms of the CenturyLink settlement are contained in a 32-page court order, negotiated by the parties, called the Final Consent Judgment. Under the Final Consent Judgment, CenturyLink will be refunding to customers, either as an account credit or by check, $1.7 million.
This refund must be completed by March 31. CenturyLink is also required to pay the state of Colorado an additional nearly $6.8 million. This money will be refunded to customers by the attorney general’s office “if feasible and practical.” Money not refunded to customers will go into the attorney general’s war chest for further consumer protection activities.
The Final Consent Judgment additionally requires CenturyLink to clean up its act going forward, under threat of contempt of court sanctions if it doesn’t do so. And it puts CenturyLink on an administrative short leash requiring, among other things, that it file detailed “compliance reports” for the next three years. Furthermore, the judgment picks up on the fact that CenturyLink is a marketing agent for DirecTV, which itself is operating under the terms of a consumer protection action settlement dating back to 2010. The Final Consent Judgment requires CenturyLink to abide by the terms of that settlement.
As is customary in settlements of administrative enforcement actions, CenturyLink does not admit wrongdoing: “Defendants expressly deny liability or wrongdoing and are entering into this Final Consent Judgment to avoid further inconvenience and costs of potential litigation.”
Lest you think complaints about bad customer service is now CenturyLink’s only other problem, CenturyLink is also a defendant in a multidistrict class action lawsuit in federal district court in Minnesota. The claim there is that CenturyLink misrepresented its sales practices in public documents and, when allegations of wrongdoing surfaced, the price of its stock took a major hit.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.