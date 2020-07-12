You might remember from your earliest lessons about the U.S. government that a guiding principle was separation of powers. We therefore have a legislative branch, to make the laws; a judicial branch, to interpret the laws; and an executive branch, to implement and enforce the laws. The idea (not unlike a game of rock, scissors, paper … ) is that no branch of the government should be all powerful and each should provide a check and balance on the others.
An inevitable problem with this form of government, however, has to do with where the lines of authority get drawn — in particular, how much power the president, who controls the executive branch, is meant to have. People have been debating — and litigating — this issue for 240-plus years, with the latest battleground being the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
The CFPB was created by Congress in 2010 as part of the voluminous (848 pages) Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. After the Great Recession, which was helped along by unchecked greed in the financial services industry, Congress decided the country needed a new agency, empowered to regulate the financial services industry and oversee and enforce the many consumer protection laws already on the books and a new broadly worded consumer protection power created by the Dodd-Frank Act. Congress also decided this new agency should have a modest amount of independence from the executive branch . So, the CFPB was placed in the hands of an executive director who, although appointed by the president, could only be removed by the president “for cause,” meaning “inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office.”
The howling began immediately that this was a violation of the separation of powers provisions of the Constitution. The president, it was argued, should be able to fire executive officers of government agencies at will, for any reason or no reason. And the howling, coming mostly from the business community, grew louder when the CFPB came out of the blocks like a caged tiger, proposing all manner of new regulations and vigorously pursuing new enforcement actions.
On June 29, the U.S. Supreme Court finally addressed this issue and, in a 5-4 decision, held that the protection given the CFPB director did indeed violate the separation of powers provisions of the Constitution. The case began when the CFPB, as part of a routine investigation, requested documents from a debt repair law firm in California and the law firm refused to comply, arguing that the CFPB was unconstitutional. The trial court and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals both disagreed with the law firm, causing the law firm to be the petitioner when the case made it to the Supreme Court. A novel aspect of this case is that, under its current Trump-appointed director, Kathy Kraninger, the CFPB, which was the respondent in the case, actually sided with the petitioner. An, the judicial branch of the government, which is supposed to defend the laws Congress creates, declined in this instance to do so. Concluding that someone should represent the respondent in the case, the Supreme Court appointed a well-respected lawyer, Paul Clement, to serve in that role. (Although Clement lost the case, Chief Justice John Roberts, who wrote the majority opinion, said he did a good job.)
There are many statements in the majority opinion supporting the idea that the president should have strict control over the executive branch of government, such as: “The … constitutional strategy is straightforward: divide power everywhere except for the Presidency, and render the President directly accountable to the people through regular elections.” And, the Founding Fathers “chose not to bog the Executive down with the habitual feebleness and dilatoriness that comes with a diversity of views and opinions.”
Although the petitioner law firm wanted the Supreme Court to declare the entirety of the statute creating the CFPB unconstitutional, the court instead only ordered that the offending director-can-only-be-fired-for-cause provision be removed from the statute. As a consequence, the case is now heading back to the lower courts for a decision whether the law firm must in fact comply with the CFPB’s request for documents, which is what started the case in the first place.
