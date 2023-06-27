A fundamental principle of the law of wills is that, when you die, you can leave your property to anyone you choose, as long as your spouse gets a legally required share.

A fundamental principle of the law of contracts is that promises, once made, will be enforced.

So what happens when the law of wills meets up with the law of contracts?

Well, it’s possible to form a contract dealing with the making of a will or agreeing not to revoke a will or electing to die intestate — without a will. But, this is tricky business and something for which you will want help from a lawyer who knows both probate law and contract law.

In play here in Colorado is a statute tucked away in the Probate Code, which confirms that people can enter into contracts affecting a will.

This statute says that, to be effective, such a contract must be evidenced by "(i) provisions of a will stating material provisions of the contract; (ii) an express reference in a will to a contract and extrinsic evidence proving the terms of the contract, or (iii) a writing signed by the decedent evidencing the contract."

To summarize, the contract needs to be in writing and its terms must be clear. In addition, as with any other contract, there needs to be "consideration" — meaning the person benefiting from a promise must give something of value to the person making the promise. The Colorado statute also states that "the execution of a joint will or mutual wills does not create a presumption of a contract not to revoke the will or wills."

To shed further light (perhaps) on this murky subject, here’s a hypothetical example of a will-related contract.

Let’s say your grandfather owns a Colorado lakeside cabin where you and he have spent many happy days fishing together. Your grandfather has placed in his will a provision that, on his death, the cabin will come to you.

However, there are other relatives of yours lurking about who also covet this cabin and would like it to come to them when your grandfather dies. How can you protect your inheritance from your grandfather changing or revoking his will?

The Colorado statute on contracts affecting wills would seem to allow you to enter into a binding contract with your grandfather wherein he promises not to revoke or amend his will and thereby cancel your inheritance of the cabin.

You will need to provide consideration for his promise. Let’s therefore say you promise to, and do, fix the brakes on his truck. You’ll want this agreement to be in writing and signed by you and your grandfather.

But what happens if your grandfather breaches the agreement by, say, selling the cabin to a purchaser who knows nothing about your agreement or by amending his will to leave the cabin to one of your cousins?

This suggests you should record the agreement in county real estate records and maybe provide a copy to the personal representative named in your grandfather’s will.

Then I wonder if your remedy for your grandfather’s breach of the contract is limited to money damages or if you can ask a court for a remedy of specific performance — an order requiring transfer of title to the property to you?

And what happens if, when your grandfather dies, his estate is not sufficient to pay his debts? Can his creditors force his estate to sell the cabin to cover those debts?

There are few reported court decisions addressing contracts affecting a will and what decisions there are seem to be state law specific and inconsistent, leaving many unanswered questions about how contract law and probate law come together to resolve disputes.

What is clear is that contracts affecting wills, while perhaps a useful tool in an estate planning lawyer’s toolbox, are definitely not do-it-yourself projects.

Business columnist Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs law firm Flynn & Wright. He can be contacted at [email protected].