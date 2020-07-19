The COVID-19 pandemic has generated enhanced interest in bicycle riding. So, I thought I would summarize some important rules of the road applicable to bicyclists put in place by the Colorado General Assembly back in 2009 and intended to encourage peaceful coexistence between bicyclists and motor vehicle operators. (Colorado Springs also has numerous rules and regulations governing bicyclists, to be found in the city code.)
• A motorist cannot pass a bicyclist unless there is at least 3 feet of space between the motorist’s vehicle, including mirrors, and the widest part of the bicyclist. (Bicyclists like to think this is their shoulders but that isn’t always true.)
• In a similar but more general vein, it is illegal for a motorist to drive unnecessarily close to, or toward, a bicyclist in a threatening manner.
• Motorists wanting to pass a bicyclist are allowed to cross over a do-not-cross lane marker if they can do so without interfering with or endangering other traffic.
• If a road is wide enough to accommodate both a bicycle and an overtaking vehicle, the bicyclist needs to stay far enough to the right to allow the overtaking vehicle to pass without moving out of its lane. However, a bicyclist is not expected to ride over or through hazards at the edge of the road including, but not limited to, fixed or moving objects, parked vehicles, pedestrians and animals. Bicyclists are also not expected to ride without a reasonable safety margin on the side of the road. (The law says the bicyclist gets to decide what constitutes a reasonable safety margin.)
• When approaching an intersection where there is a right-turn lane, bicyclists can ride on the left portion of the right-turn lane even though they are not going to turn.
• Bicyclists can ride on the left side of the road when intending to make a left turn.
• Bicyclists cannot ride more than two abreast except on parts of a road specifically designated for bicycles. (Thus, no six-riders-wide swarming packs of multicolored jerseys on, say, Academy Boulevard.) If riding two abreast would impede the “normal and reasonable movement of traffic,” bicyclists must go single file. (The law makes no attempt to define the normal and reasonable movement of traffic.)
• Motorists, no matter how much they want to, cannot throw things at bicyclists. Doing so is a Class 2 misdemeanor. (Motorists also cannot throw things at other motorists. However, that is only a Class 1 petty offense.)
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.