Starting in 2014, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau took on the task of regulating a financial services product generally referred to as the “prepaid card.” Because of all the variations on the prepaid card theme, this became a monumental undertaking, resulting in a “final” rule in October 2016, which was then amended in 2017 and 2018 and modified again in February .
Prepaid cards work like debit cards except they’re not tied to a deposit account at a bank. Instead, they tie to a contractual relationship with the card issuer. The card issuer receives the cardholder’s funds in advance and “loads” those funds (less fees) onto the card. When the funds stored on the card are gone, the card can no longer be used unless and until there is a reload.
Some prepaid card issuers add a credit feature to their cards, allowing cardholders to “overdraft” their cards — that is, keep using the card after the cardholder’s own funds are gone. The prepaid card then morphs into something that behaves like a credit card, with finance charges, minimum payment requirements and the like.
The use of prepaid cards has grown dramatically, in part because they have become popular with government agencies doling out benefits, with employers paying wages and among consumers politely referred to as the “unbanked.” These are people (14 million of them) who don’t have bank accounts because they can’t afford the fees, don’t trust banks, aren’t welcome at banks because of prior banking sins (unresolved overdrafts), are worried about being deported if they open a bank account, etc.
Another popular, and growing, use of prepaid cards is among parents with kids in college. Prepaid cards allow parents to put a financial leash on their child. When the card runs dry, the child must ask for a reload, thereby generating a thoughtful discussion about where the money went.
Although debit cards and credit cards have long been regulated under federal law, prepaid cards had largely escaped regulation until the CFPB began its effort in 2014. Now, prepaid cards without a credit feature are treated much like debit cards, meaning upfront and periodic disclosures of fees, risks and terms (what the CFPB calls “know before you owe”); protection against fraudulent use resulting from a lost or stolen card; billing error resolution procedures; monthly account statements; and online account information. Prepaid cards with a credit feature are subject to additional rules of the type applicable to credit cards.
The CFPB’s latest regulatory tweak affecting prepaid cards deals with the requirement that issuers of these cards must submit their customer agreements to the CFPB, which will then post them online. The CFPB has created a website to assist card issuers in this effort, giving it the interesting name “Collect.”
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. Email moneylaw@jtflynn.com.