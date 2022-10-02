As you no doubt know, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (DUI) is a serious criminal offense.
At a minimum, it will result in a hefty fine and a painful increase in insurance premiums. It can also result in a big bill from a lawyer, restrictions on driving privileges and limitations on employment opportunities (oh, and impair your chances of successfully running for public office).
That said, it’s useful to know something about Colorado’s “expressed consent” statute.
This statute says that, by driving on the roads of this state, it implies you consent to undergo a breath test or a blood test if you are pulled over by a law enforcement officer who has probable cause to believe you have committed a DUI violation. The statute also says you are obligated to cooperate in the administration of the test.
But what happens if you refuse? The Colorado Supreme Court had to deal with that circumstance in a case decided last month.
Remembering that legal disputes involve issues of fact and issues of law, here are the facts.
The Fort Collins Police Department received a complaint about a car improperly parked in a handicapped parking space. An officer went to investigate and found Charles Raider Jr. sitting in his car with the motor running, smelling of alcohol and slurring his speech. When asked if he wanted a breath test or a blood test to comply with Colorado law, Raider refused both. He was then arrested for DUI and hauled off to a hospital where he again refused to be tested.
The Fort Collins police requested and promptly obtained a search warrant from a local court. Raider was then physically restrained using a “four-point leather” device of some sort and his blood was drawn against his will. The blood test showed alcohol content over the legal limit and, with that test as evidence, a jury convicted Raider of DUI.
The issue of law in this case comes from a section of the expressed consent statute that says law enforcement personnel cannot physically restrain someone to conduct an alcohol content test except in a circumstance where the defendant is being charged with criminally negligent homicide, vehicular homicide, assault in the third degree or vehicular assault. Because Raider was not being charged with any of those crimes, his lawyers argued that the blood test was obtained in violation of this statute and should not have been used as evidence at his trial.
The trial judge disagreed, concluding that the search warrant cured this problem. However, Raider appealed and the Colorado Court of Appeals reversed, ruling that the statute prohibiting restraint was unambiguous and did not allow for an end run in the form of a search warrant. Prosecutors then appealed to the Supreme Court and that court reversed the Court of Appeals, thereby reinstating Raider’s conviction.
One of the Supreme Court justices, Richard Gabriel, wrote a compelling dissent. He argued that the Supreme Court’s decision had effectively amended an unambiguous statute, something courts are not allowed to do.
Gabriel pointed out that the Legislature had created what it wanted as sanctions for someone refusing to be tested.
Those sanctions are: an automatic driver’s license suspension of one year and use of the refusal to be tested as evidence in a trial.
If, Gabriel said, the Legislature had wanted to authorize physical restraint of a DUI suspect provided a search warrant was obtained, as several other states have done, it could have said so. It did not.
To fully understand this case, you need to know that the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the Colorado Constitution prohibit “unreasonable searches and seizures,” and this prohibition includes DUI testing. However, actual consent to a search (as opposed to implied consent), or a properly issued search warrant, removes the prohibition.
Bottom line, with the Raider decision now the law in Colorado, refusing to be tested in a DUI stop will do you no good. The arresting officer can quickly obtain a search warrant and use restraint to test your blood.
And your driver’s license will be suspended and your refusal to be tested will be used as evidence against you in a trial.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.