As we move (hopefully) toward a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, I thought you should know something about the federal Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. Congress created the VICP in 1986, after a wave of personal injury lawsuits nearly destroyed the vaccine industry.
The program allows people who believe they have been injured by a vaccine to file a claim for damages in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. These claims are handled through a stylized administrative proceeding that is meant to be more objective than adversarial (although critics say it is becoming more and more adversarial). A staff of special masters appointed by the court, and who act like specialized judges, handle these claims in a manner that takes fault out of the equation and focuses instead on the causal link between a vaccine and an injury, and the nature and severity of the injuries alleged by claimants. The costs of the program, including injury awards and the attorneys’ fees of claimants, are paid out of the Vaccine Injury Compensations Trust Fund, which sits on $4 trillion (!). Money comes into the fund from a small tax assessed on each vaccine dose.
The program largely protects vaccine manufacturers from civil lawsuits for malpractice or defective products, thereby encouraging them to keep inventing, testing, producing and distributing new and useful vaccines without fear that a personal injury lawyer is hiding under every rock. Assuring the safety and effectiveness of a new vaccine is the responsibility of multiple federal agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Though the VICP was intended to allow vaccine injury claims to be processed in an efficient and cost-effective manner, the program is very detailed, with lots of sand traps next to the fairways. Although the law says the program’s claims are to be finalized within 240 days of filing, this rarely happens. (An article in the November issue of The Colorado Lawyer by Gurney Pearsall, one of the few attorneys in the state who practices in the area, says that between 1999 and 2014, the average VICP adjudication time was 5.5 years.) In all events, VICP claims are definitely not a do-it-yourself activity.
Data from the program helps to put the risk of vaccine injury into perspective. Since the VICP began more than 30 years ago, about 20,000 claims have been filed, with about 6,500 being successful. The successful claims have resulted in a total payout to claimants of $4.3 billion — an average of about $660,000 per claim. The greatest number of successful claims has come from the flu vaccine (4,057 claims out of 1.5 billion doses). Next is the diphtheria/tetanus/pertussis vaccine (514 claims out of 250 million doses) and the human papillomavirus vaccine (326 claims out of 111 million doses).
All other vaccines have generated fewer than 300 successful claims over the past 30 years. According to Pearsall, out of every 1 million vaccinations given, one person suffers an injury compensated by the VICP. Also, although more than 5,600 VICP claims have been filed alleging vaccine-caused autism, none has been successful.
There is occasionally talk about taking medical malpractice claims out of the tort/fault system and handling them through a no-fault administrative process like the VICP. This, proponents say, could increase efficiency, bring expertise to bear on such claims, reduce malpractice insurance premiums (and therefore the cost of health care) and put more money in the hands of injured people and less in the hands of lawyers. However, I think the chances of this happening in our lifetime are even less than the chances of a vaccine-induced injury.
