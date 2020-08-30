In Colorado, premises liability — the liability of landowners for injuries occurring on their property — has regularly bounced between the courts and the Legislature, resulting rules fraught with weasel words and providing abundant employment opportunities for lawyers. The Colorado Premises Liability Act, first enacted in 1986 and amended in 1990 and again in 2006, works like this:
• An injury must have occurred on someone else’s property and by reason of the condition of the property, or activities at or circumstances existing at the property. Then, the act places an injured party into one of three categories — trespasser, licensee or invitee — and establishes a different standard of care for each. Invitees get the greatest protection, trespassers the least.
Trespassers can only recover for injuries caused by a willful or deliberate act of the landowner.
A licensee is someone on the property with the landowner’s consent but for that person’s own convenience or to advance their own interests, such as a salesman. Licensees can recover if an injury is caused by the landowner’s “unreasonable failure to exercise reasonable care with respect to dangers created by the landowner of which the landowner actually knew.” A licensee can also recover for an injury caused by the landowner’s “unreasonable failure to warn of dangers not created by the landowner which are not ordinarily present on property of the type involved and of which the landowner actually knew.”
An invitee is on the property with the landowner’s consent and where the landowner has an interest in the transaction or has allowed the public onto the property, such as a store customer. Invitees can recover for an injury caused by the landowner’s “unreasonable failure to exercise reasonable care to protect against dangers” of which the landowner “actually knew or should have known.”
The statute has been at issue in a case arising out of Robert Dear’s Nov. 27, 2015, assault on the Centennial Boulevard clinic of Rocky Mountain Planned Parenthood. The trial court judge in the case brought by victims determined plaintiffs were invitees. However, the judge dismissed plaintiffs’ claim on a motion, concluding Dear’s actions were not foreseeable and, even if they were, they were the “predominant cause” of plaintiffs’ injuries, leaving no room to hold RMPP liable.
In February 2019, the Colorado Court of Appeals reversed the court, holding that a jury, and not a judge, needed to decide the foreseeability and causation.
On June 8, the Colorado Supreme Court affirmed the Court of Appeals decision, so the case is heading back to the trial court where a jury will decide whether Dear’s actions were the “predominant cause” of the plaintiffs’ injuries or whether RMPP unreasonably failed to “exercise reasonable care.”
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.