During this high-decibel election season, it may give you modest comfort to know that robocalls and robotext messages containing political content cannot be sent to your cellphone without your consent.
However, robocalls coming to a landline telephone are allowed, even if you register your number on a government do not call list. And political campaign text messages that are manually dialed (that is, no autodialing technology involved) can be sent to your cellphone without your consent.
The convoluted law at work here is the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, added by Congress in 1991 to the voluminous 1934 federal Communications Act.
The TCPA recently made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court in an interesting case argued in May and decided just two months later, on July 6. The case is Barr (as in Attorney General William Barr) v. American Association of Political Consultants Inc. It was brought by several organizations wanting to send political campaign robocalls and robotexts to people’s cellphones. The plaintiff organizations argued that the TCPA was unconstitutional because, in 2015, Congress amended the law to allow the federal government to engage in debt collection activity (student loans, federally related mortgages, delinquent income taxes, etc.) using robocalls. This, the plaintiffs said, violated the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, which, to oversimplify a bit, prohibits Congress from passing laws that prefer some kinds of speech over other kinds.
The plaintiffs won the case — sort of. The court decided that the 2015 amendment to the TCPA did in fact violate the First Amendment because it resulted in impermissible discrimination based on the content of speech. That is, it allowed speech made for collecting government debt but prohibited political speech.
However, instead of declaring the entirety of the TCPA unconstitutional, as the plaintiffs had wanted, the court decided the way to solve the First Amendment problem was just to remove the 2015 amendment from the law. Now, said the court, everyone is treated equally and there no longer was impermissible content discrimination. The government can’t make robocalls to collect its debts and the plaintiffs can’t make the political content robocalls and robotexts they wanted to make. (As lawyers occasionally learn the hard way, in litigation, you can sometimes win the battle but lose the war.)
If you’re into history, the court’s opinion in this case contains a detailed discussion about how removing only a part of a statute can be used as a tool to resolve a constitutional problem. This, noted the court, goes all the way back to the 1803 decision in Marbury v. Madison (which we were all required to learn about in high school but can no longer remember).
You can find more information about the legal rules governing robocalls and robotexts at ftc.gov/robocalls and fcc.gov/robocalls.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. Email him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com or via his website, jtflynn.com.