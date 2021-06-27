In mostly normal times (which these are not), investing in commercial real estate is an attractive proposition.
The investor buys or constructs a building for use in commercial activities — stores, restaurants, offices — using, for the most part, borrowed money. The investor then puts tenants in the building who pay rent and an additional amount to cover operating costs — insurance, maintenance, repairs, real estate taxes, utilities. The investor uses the rent to make the mortgage payments and takes home what’s left as a return on investment.
From the investor’s perspective, the transaction is income tax-advantaged because depreciation can be used as a tax deduction, even though it’s not an actual out-of-pocket expense. And, when the property appreciates in value, the investor can sell the property and pay income taxes at lower capital gains rates or defer income taxes indefinitely by exchanging the property for another, similar property.
But what happens when a pandemic comes along? The short answer is — legal chaos. The tenants can’t pay their rent because their businesses have been shut down. The investor could sue the tenants for unpaid rent, but since they are now bloodless turnips, this strategy goes nowhere and merely generates legal expense. Eviction does no good since there are no new tenants wanting to move into the property. Plus, the courts are in lockdown and are unable to process a sudden surge of debt collection and/or eviction lawsuits.
Now the investor must try to cover operating expenses previously paid by the tenants. Maintenance gets postponed, repairs are no longer made when needed, and landscaping is neglected and dies. With no rental income, the investor defaults on the mortgage.
Then the mortgage holder, no longer receiving payments from its borrower, defaults on its obligations and finds itself fending off multiple creditors. The mortgage holder could, in theory, foreclose on the property, but that would mean taking back a property having no rental income and in a deteriorating condition. Or the mortgage holder could sue its defaulting borrower for the unpaid balance of the loan, but since the borrower is now insolvent and threatening bankruptcy, this would be another exercise in throwing good money after bad.
What ultimately comes of this chaos is a complex set of negotiations driven by necessity. Investors and their tenants negotiate for rent deferrals and modifications to lease terms. Mortgage holders and their borrowers negotiate for forbearance — interest rate reductions and postponement or forgiveness of accruing payments. Other creditors and debtors negotiate for accommodations based on the premise that something is better than nothing.
To further complicate matters, into the mix comes government save-the-economy assistance. This generates additional negotiations as to how the government money will be used. Tenants, for example, want the money to cover their obligation for unpaid rent. Property investors want the money to cover their defaulted loan payments.
These negotiations are driven by the reality that trying to enforce legal obligations against parties unable to pay is a waste of resources and that waiting out the storm is the only viable option.
That’s the situation commercial real estate investors now find themselves in, and it will likely take years for something approaching normalcy to return. Along the way, there will continue to be casualties and the survivors will have deep wounds.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.