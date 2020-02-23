Property tax bills were sent to Colorado homeowners a few weeks ago, so it’s again time to revisit one of the advantages (in addition to Medicare eligibility and a $10 annual fishing license) that comes with turning 65.
We’re talking about the senior property tax exemption. In 2000, Colorado voters approved a constitutional amendment (for purists, Article X, Section 3.5) that reduces property taxes for seniors and their surviving spouses who meet certain requirements. (Why seniors, regardless of personal financial circumstance, were thought by voters to be more in need of property tax relief than anyone else is a political mystery lost in time.)
For those who qualify for the exemption, 50% of the first $200,000 of the “actual” value of their home will be excluded from the calculation of property tax.
To qualify for the exemption, you must be 65 or older on Jan. 1 of the year in which you apply and, at that time, you must have owned and lived in your current home as your primary residence for at least 10 years. A one-page, easy-to-understand (as such things go), application must be filed with your county assessor.
Once you’re approved, as long as you don’t sell your property and/or move (or die), you stay approved. If you’re applying for the first time and you want the reduction to be applicable to 2020 property taxes, payable in 2021, you’ll need to file your application by July 15.
As an example of how the senior property tax exemption works, assume you have a home given an “actual” value by the assessor of $300,000. (Because of the way our property tax system works, this is unlikely to be the true market value of your home, but it’s probably in the ballpark.)
To determine the tax on this property, a factor is applied to the actual value to obtain an “assessed” value. That factor is presently 7.15%, meaning the assessed value on a $300,000 actual value home, without the senior exemption, would be $21,450 ($300,000 x .0715 = $21,450). A tax rate, sometimes called a mill levy, is then applied to the assessed value to determine the tax. Assuming the tax rate for this property is 7.5%, the resulting tax would be $1,608.75 ($21,450 x .075 = $1,608.75).
Now, if the senior property tax exemption is applied, the “actual” value would be reduced by $100,000 (50% of the first $200,000), down to $200,000; the “assessed” value would decline to $14,300 ($200,000 x .0715 = $14,300); and the tax would drop to $1,072.50 ($14,300 x .075 = $1,072.50), resulting in a savings of $536.25 ($1,608.75 — $1,072.50 = $536.25). (Note to seniors: This is enough to cover your Colorado fishing license for the next 53 years).
One potential problem with this program comes from the fact that the state must reimburse the counties for the tax revenue they lose by reason of the senior property tax exemption.
Therefore, the Legislature can decide not to fund the program in tight budget years. This happened in 2003 through 2006 and again in 2009 through 2011. Starting in 2012, however, and now including 2019, the Legislature has voted to fund the program.
You can get more information about the senior property tax exemption program and an application form from your county assessor’s office. In El Paso County, the web address is assessor.elpasoco.com/senior-property-tax-exemption/ and the phone number (which is easier to remember) is 719-520-6600.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright. Contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.