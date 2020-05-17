Not surprisingly, there has always been tension between people wanting to see what lurks in government files and government agencies wanting to keep such information to themselves.
In an effort to bring modest organization to what had become legal chaos, Congress enacted the Freedom of Information Act in 1966. The Colorado General Assembly came along shortly thereafter, in 1968, with a state law known as the Colorado Open Records Act. CORA has been amended dozens of times since its creation and is now a highly technical statute laden with exceptions and exceptions to exceptions.
CORA starts out simple enough: “All public records shall be open for inspection by any person at reasonable times….”
Public records is broadly defined as any written or electronic document made, maintained or kept by a state agency for use in a government function. But then the exceptions begin.
The exceptions are well-intentioned and aimed at protecting information that, if disclosed, could be harmful to particular individuals or the public good. Examples include records of criminal investigations, individual medical records, records concerning security systems, information in driver’s license applications, motor vehicle registration information, trade secrets, lists of donors to institutions of higher education, personnel records, veterinary records, records of library use, scholastic achievement records, studies and reports prepared in connection with pending legislation, and on and on.
To add further complexity to CORA, each government agency gets to adopt its rules within the framework of the state statute. So, how an information request is handled by El Paso County could be different from how a similar request would be handled by, say, Pueblo County or Colorado Springs.
Furthermore, information requests must be made to the custodian of records at the particular agency holding those records. By way of example, the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, which oversees the operation of numerous state agencies, says on its website that information requests need to go to one of the government entities it supervises and not to it.
This includes the divisions of Professions and Occupations, Banking, Civil Rights, Financial Services, Insurance and Securities and the office of Consumer Counsel and the Public Utilities Commission. Each of these agencies will have its own rules of procedure.
Notwithstanding the exceptions contained in CORA, the process for making an information request is straightforward. The request needs to be in writing and it needs to tell the agency, in reasonable detail, what the requestor is looking for.
The agency is then obligated to go to work on the request.
The normal turnaround time is three business days, but the agency can extend this for good cause (and with COVID-19 greatly impairing government functions, there is plenty of good cause to be found).
The agency can, in some circumstances, assess fees for processing a request. However, the first half-hour of staff time spent on a request is free.
After that, the agency can charge up to $30 an hour. There may also be charges for copying and delivery.
After puzzling over the details of CORA and concluding it deserves to be a legal specialty, I decided the best approach for anyone wanting information from a government agency is just to file a request and see what happens.
If the agency denies your request, it must tell you why, with specific reference to the law or regulation it is relying on for the denial.
You can then drill down on that and ask yourself if the agency’s denial is justified, or it’s just blowing you off with help from legal jargon.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.