The Colorado General Assembly went on a landlord/tenant legislative binge this year, passing at least eight bills affecting residential leases in various ways.

A few weeks ago, I told you about the fair housing for pets law — House Bill 23-1068. This law, which, among other things, limits pet security deposits and extra rent charges for pets, is intended to increase the availability of affordable pet-friendly rental properties. Today, I’ll provide highlights from some of the other landlord/tenant bills surviving the legislative process and that have now been signed into law by Gov. Polis. (Note: this is not an all-inclusive list.)

• House Bill 23-1095 prohibits certain clauses in lease agreements. This includes a provision waiving the right to a jury trial; prohibiting a tenant from participating in a class action lawsuit; imposing a penalty for not giving the landlord a timely notice of nonrenewal of a lease; waiving the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing; imposing an extra charge on a tenant for an eviction; and waiving the implied covenant of quiet enjoyment. The bill also limits to 2% (or $10, but not both) the markup a landlord can add to a charge from a third party providing services at the property.

• House Bill 23-1099 creates a number of rules facilitating the use by tenants of a “portable tenant screening report” obtained from a credit reporting agency. Tenants presenting a prospective landlord with a portable screening report may not be charged a lease application fee.

• Senate Bill 23-184 limits the information about a prospective tenant’s income a landlord can consider in connection with a rent application. The landlord is limited to confirming that the prospective tenant’s income is at least 200% of the annual rent the tenant will be paying under the lease. The bill also limits tenant security deposits to two times the monthly rent.

• House Bill 23-1254 imposes on landlords remediation obligations following a natural disaster, environmental event or public health event. Tenants are given the right to terminate a lease if remediation is not completed within a specified period of time.

• House Bill 23-1120 requires landlords leasing to tenants receiving supplemental security income, Social Security disability income or cash assistance to participate in mediation before there can be an eviction. The bill also delays enforcement of an eviction order for 30 days.

• Senate Bill 23-206 requires landlords to give prospective tenants a disclosure about the perceived dangers of radon. If a tenant then tests the property for radon and the test comes in high, the landlord must install a radon mitigation system. Otherwise, the tenant can terminate the lease.

• House Bill 23-1186 allows landlords, tenants, and witnesses to appear in court remotely in connection with eviction proceedings. The bill also allows for the electronic filing of documents. The bill contemplates that, every so often, a remote connection with a court might fail and contains special rules about what happens then.

As a word of warning to landlords, this new legislation is complex, has lots of weasel words and would seem to lean heavily in favor of tenants. Landlords need to pay close attention to these laws and have a lawyer standing by who is up to speed on the laws and can help with the drafting of, and enforcement of, lease agreements. (Or, alternatively, landlords can sell their properties and find something else to invest in.)

Jim Flynn is a business columnist. He is of counsel with the Colorado Springs firm Flynn & Wright LLC. He can be contacted at [email protected].