The last time you sat down to read your auto, homeowners or renters insurance policy (which I’m sure you do on a regular basis), you might have noticed, way at the back, a statement saying something like this: “We will not be required to provide coverage under this policy unless you cooperate with us in the investigation, settlement or defense of any claim or suit.” The policy will go on to say that the insured person (you) agrees to be examined by a doctor selected by and paid for by the insurance company and agrees to be questioned under oath by a representative of the insurance company.
Lawyers refer to clauses such as this as duty-to-cooperate provisions. And, since insurance policies are contracts between the insurance company and the insured person, these clauses are enforceable if the insurance company can prove there has been a contract breach. Over the years, these duty-to-cooperate clauses have been problematic and courts have come up with all manner of differing interpretations, making it hard for insurance companies and insured persons alike to determine what effect they might have in any given circumstance.
In an attempt to bring greater certainty (or less uncertainty) to the duties insurance companies and insured persons have when it comes to cooperation, the 2020 Colorado Legislature passed, and the governor signed, House Bill 20-1290. This bill added a new section to the Colorado insurance code, tucked away in Article 3 of Title 10 of the Colorado Revised Statutes.
Under this section, an insurer cannot assert as a defense to coverage an insured person’s failure to cooperate unless the insurance company has first given the insured person a written request for the information the company thinks it needs. The request must be for information not otherwise available to the insurer, such as medical records, and it must be for information a “reasonable person would determine the insurer needs” to process the claim or to prevent fraud.
The insurer must give the insured person 60 days to respond to the information request. If the insurer concludes the insured person has failed to respond adequately to the request, it must give that person an opportunity to cure the failure, with the cure period lasting another 60 days. The alleged failure to comply must be spelled out with “particularity.”
If, after all that, the insurance company still thinks the insured person has failed to cooperate, it can assert this failure as a defense to the insured person’s claim. However, the defense is limited to “that portion of the claim materially and substantially prejudiced to the extent the insurer could not evaluate or pay that portion of the claim.”
In a final attempt at clarification (and a last opportunity to add a few more weasel words to the statute), the new law says an insured person’s alleged failure to cooperate does not relieve an insurance company from its own independent duty to, in good faith, investigate and otherwise process a claim.
Some lawyers who regularly do battle with, or represent, insurance companies think House Bill 20-1290 is a step in the right direction. Others see it as a new legal battleground. Time will tell which point of view is right.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.