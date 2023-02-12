Buried deep within the Colorado Probate Code are several seemingly out-of-place sections dealing with multiple-party accounts.

So what, exactly, is a multiple-party account? Well, it’s a bank account “payable on request to one or more of two or more parties, whether or not a right of survivorship is mentioned.” And multiple-party accounts can get complicated.

By way of example, let’s say you and your spouse or you and a friend, for whatever reason, have decided you want a checking account in which you both have an ownership interest and a right to make deposits and withdrawals. This immediately raises the question — who owns what share of the account? Per the Probate Code, ownership of the funds in the account at any given moment is based on each party’s “net contribution” to the account — meaning deposits made into the account less payments coming out of the account. In furtherance of reducing spousal fights about net contribution, the Probate Code says that, as between parties to the account who are married, “in the absence of proof otherwise, net contribution” is presumed to be equal.

However, for parties who are not married, determining net contribution, and therefore ownership of funds in the account, requires proof of deposits and withdrawals by each party — and people have been known not to keep pristine records about deposits and withdrawals.

To demonstrate another complexity that goes along with multiple-party accounts, let’s assume one party to the account has a loan outstanding at the bank where the account has been established and the loan goes into default. Here, the bank can utilize a much-prized tool in its toolbox called a “right of setoff.” This means the bank can grab the defaulting borrower’s share of the account and apply it to the loan.

Or let’s say one party to the account is subject to an outstanding judgment resulting from an unpaid debt. In that circumstance, the judgment creditor can reach the judgment debtor’s interest in the account through the process of garnishment. Again, in these circumstances, there could be a dispute as to who owns what share of the account.

And, what happens upon the death of one of the parties to a multiple-party account? Under the Probate Code, if there is only one surviving party, he or she will own all the deceased party’s share of the account. If there are two or more surviving parties, and one of them is the deceased party’s spouse, he or she gets all the deceased party’s interest in the account. But if there are two or more surviving parties and none is the surviving spouse of the deceased party, the surviving parties receive the deceased party’s interest in equal shares. If the parties to the account want something other than a transfer based on survivorship at the death of a party, they need to clearly state their intention in the documents used to establish the account.

Yet another twist and turn that goes with multiple-party accounts is that, if all parties to the account agree, they can name a pay-on-death beneficiary, who will get the funds in the account after all the parties to the account have died. If there is no surviving pay-on-death beneficiary, the estate of the last of the account-owning parties to die will get all the money in the account.

For me, at least, multiple-party accounts are an invitation to legal disputes that can be difficult to resolve and provide abundant income opportunities for lawyers. Plus, multiple-party accounts rarely serve a useful purpose. For people who, at their death, want to transfer funds to someone else outside of probate, using a single-owner account with a pay-on-death instruction to the bank is a much better strategy.