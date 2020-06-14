People who still have money to invest, and who want that money to be safe and readily available, often consider money market accounts and money market funds as investment vehicles. And, not surprisingly, they confuse the two. I recently tripped over this problem in the administration of an estate. So, I thought I would share some of what I learned.
Money market accounts are deposit accounts offered by banks and credit unions. They are much like savings accounts, except they usually generate a modestly higher rate of return and are subject to monthly limitations on withdrawals. They are an obligation of the financial institution owed to its customer and are therefore covered by deposit insurance, from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. for banks and from the National Credit Union Administration for credit unions. To oversimplify a bit, the insurance limit is $250,000.
On the other hand, money market funds (aka money market mutual funds) are investment products offered by mutual fund companies and/or brokerage firms. They are securities, like other mutual funds. If you invest in a money market fund, you buy shares in the fund and, when you want your money back, you sell the shares. Although most money market funds are managed with the intent to hold the price of a share at $1 (with excess earnings distributed as dividends), this is not guaranteed.
Money market funds differ in the makeup of their investment portfolios. Some invest only in obligations of the federal government which (for the moment, at least) are considered wholly safe. Others, in pursuit of a higher return, will additionally invest in debt obligations of private corporations. Money market funds will differ in terms of minimum deposit requirements, rules governing redemptions, whether dividends paid to shareholders are taxable or tax exempt, and other details.
Most importantly, perhaps, is that money market funds, unlike money market accounts, are not covered by deposit insurance. Money market fund shareholders do, however, have protection through something called the Securities Investor Protection Corp. The SIPC, although modeled after the FDIC, it is not a government agency. It is a private nonprofit corporation owned by its more than 3,500 brokerage firm members. It was created pursuant to a 1970 act of Congress called the Securities Investor Protection Act. The SIPC will come to the rescue of people holding money market fund shares at a member brokerage firm if the firm becomes insolvent and must be liquidated. For money market fund shares, the limit of protection is $500,000. The SIPC does not insure against market risk, only the securities-holding function of the insolvent brokerage firm. Thus, if the value of the shares of a money market fund held at a member brokerage firm have declined for any reason, the SIPC’s protection is limited to the value of the shares at the time of liquidation of the firm.
By way of history, what led to the creation of the SIPC was an operational crisis in the brokerage industry in the late 1960s, resulting in more than 100 brokerage firms becoming insolvent and sending a major shock through the U.S. economy. In signing the Securities Investor Protection Act in December of 1970, President Richard Nixon had this to say: “(The Act) assures that the widow, the retired couple, the small investor who have invested their life savings in securities will not suffer loss because of an operating failure in the mechanisms of the marketplace.”
The FDIC has proved itself efficient at shutting down insolvent banks and returning funds to depositors. Although the SIPC is also proud of its track record, the steps it must go through to return funds to investors would seem to be more complex.
You can learn more about the SIPC, and find a list of its members, at its website, sipc.org.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.