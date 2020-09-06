People (even lawyers, who should know better) continue to confuse mediation and arbitration, although they have little in common.
Mediation is a nonbinding process wherein a neutral person, called a mediator, facilitates a negotiation between the disputing parties. Usually, the parties will be placed in separate rooms and the mediator will move back and forth between the rooms in pursuit of a settlement. Some mediators limit their activity to carrying messages.
Others, however, offer an evaluation of the strengths and weaknesses of each party’s position. (A classic mediator strategy is to tell both parties they are going to lose. This greatly enhances prospects for a settlement.)
Mediators will remind the disputants that dispute resolution through the courts is an expensive form of gambling, with largely unknown odds — especially if a jury is involved. And most mediators will tell the parties that, although they might be mad at each other, they have a common enemy — the legal profession — and they need to cooperate in an effort to avoid an only-the-lawyers-will-win outcome.
Arbitration, in contrast to mediation, is a binding form of dispute resolution. The parties agree on an individual, called an arbitrator, who is given authority to hear evidence, consider legal argument, and render a decision.
Although arbitrators don’t wear robes or slam gavels, and the location for an arbitration hearing will look more like a conference room than a courtroom, the process in many respects resembles a trial.
Once a decision is reached, the prevailing party in an arbitration can, through a routine process, cause a court to turn the arbitrator’s decision into an order of judgment. This gives the prevailing party the same rights that would exist if a court, rather than an arbitrator, had decided the case.
The book on arbitration is that it’s cheaper and quicker than dispute resolution in the courts. Cheaper and quicker, however, doesn’t necessarily mean cheap and quick. There will still be significant cost — including a fee to the arbitrator — and preparing a case for arbitration can take many months.
Another important point about arbitration is the absence of a right of appeal. Unless the arbitrator is, say, receiving a bribe or having an affair with one of the parties, the arbitrator’s decision will be final, no matter how arbitrary it might be.
If a dispute is resolved in the courts, an unhappy disputant can at least ask an appellate court to take another look. Agreements in consumer contracts making arbitration mandatory are controversial and, under the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, are prohibited in mortgage loan and home equity loan agreements.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, through a rule-making process, tried to restrict their use in other consumer contracts, but in 2017, Congress and the president shot down that effort using authority found in something called the Congressional Review Act.
In June, the Colorado Court of Appeals upheld a mandatory arbitration agreement in a nursing home contract. The trial court judge had reached an opposite result, ruling that the arbitration agreement could not be performed because the company named in the agreement as arbitrator was no longer doing consumer arbitrations.
That company, the National Arbitration Forum, was accused by the state of Minnesota of favoring businesses when conducting consumer arbitrations. As part of a settlement with the state, it quit doing consumer arbitrations altogether.
