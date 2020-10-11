A relatively new term in the legal vocabulary, clawback, has been getting lots of play lately; we can thank Bernard Madoff for this.
As you might recall, Madoff was the mastermind behind a multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme that, after many years of operation, crashed in December 2008, with Madoff sent to prison. The crash occurred when investors in Madoff’s company asked for their money back and Madoff, due in large part to the Great Recession, was not able to attract enough new investors to cover these requests.
Madoff’s business model, although highly refined, was basic Ponzi scheme stuff. He promised investors attractive returns on their invested funds and then delivered fraudulent account statements showing those returns were being realized. But Madoff was not investing his customers’ money; he was using new investor money to cover withdrawal requests from existing customers. As is typical in Ponzi schemes, investors who got out early enough received a nice return on their investment. Those who came along late lost their money.
“Clawback” refers to a legal process by which people who made a profit on the scheme must give back that profit to fund a repayment to victims who lost their investment. Those who profited from Madoff’s scheme quickly became believers in the proposition that possession is nine-tenths of the law and have vigorously resisted clawback. This has led to hotly contested litigation across the country, with inconsistent results. The latest case to work its way up to an appellate court ruling was decided on Sept. 24 by the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals. This decision fully confirmed the right of Irving Picard, trustee in charge of administering the bankruptcy estate of Madoff’s company, to claw back profits. These profits, said the court, were not profits at all. They were fictitious profits and needed to be returned to the bankruptcy estate to be shared with the last-in-the-door victims. Investors could keep the principal amount of their investment, but no more.
The way the legal system deals with the collapse of a Ponzi scheme like Madoff’s is a bit complicated, but it essentially goes like this. Under the Securities Investor Protection Act, an agency called the Securities Investor Protection Corp. arrives on the scene and tries to clean up the mess, by first taking possession of assets still in the hands of the Ponzi scheme operator. The SIPC then puts the matter into bankruptcy court, where a trustee administers the bankruptcy estate. There, the trustee has an arsenal of tools that can be used to move money, wherever it might be found, back into the bankruptcy estate. Clawback is one of those tools. Funds in the bankruptcy estate are then used to satisfy the claims of creditors, including investors who lost their money.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright; contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.