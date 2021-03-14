There is about to be a changing of the guard at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. (The real name of which is the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection, but nobody calls it that.)
President Joe Biden has nominated Rohit Chopra to head the agency, and he is likely to move the agency back to where it was after its birth in 2010 as part of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. During the Trump administration, the CFPB’s enforcement activities were greatly reduced and it ceased in large part to draft and promulgate new regulations.
Chopra knows the CFPB well. He worked with Sen. Elizabeth Warren on its creation. He also served as its assistant director prior to his appointment in 2018 as one of the five commissioners heading up the Federal Trade Commission, another large government agency having a consumer protection mission. Observers of the CFPB expect Chopra to focus on issues affecting student loans, credit reporting, data protection, fair housing, payday lending and other topics regularly appearing on the wish list of consumer protection advocates. Chopra is also expected to cause the CFPB to be more aggressive in imposing sanctions on wrongdoers. While at the FTC, he objected to settlements he felt were, too soft on consumer scofflaws.
Although the Trump administration turned down the burners on CFPB enforcement actions, the agency has not been wholly idle and it’s always interesting to see what deceptive and injurious-to-consumers activities the CFPB has uncovered. By way of example, in February, the CFPB and the states of Virginia, Massachusetts and New York sued a company called Libre, alleging it was operating a scam that preyed on non-English speaking people held in Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers awaiting the (very slow) resolution of their immigration cases. Libre signed up its victims on expensive English-only contracts associated with ICE bonding requirements, deceptively claiming it was helping to meet those requirements. Then, to encourage payment of the contract amounts, Libre would threaten deportation as a sanction for nonpayment.
In January, the CFPB announced the settlement of a lawsuit it brought against LendUp Loans, a company operating out of Oakland, Calif., that was marketing high-cost, on-line loan products to service members.
In the lawsuit, the CFPB claimed LendUp violated the Military Lending Act, including its 36% annual percentage rate limitation. Under the settlement, LendUp will pay $300,000 in redress to consumers and a $950,000 civil money penalty — and it promises to clean up its act.
In December, the CFPB settled a case against Discover Bank and an affiliated company, The Student Loan Corp. These companies, in connection with their business of servicing private student loan debt, violated terms of a prior settlement as well as provisions of the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, an important federal law regulating electronic withdrawals from bank accounts. As punishment for its sins, the companies will pay “at least” $10 million in redress to consumers and another $25 million as a civil money penalty.
You can find out more about what the CFPB has been up to at its easy-to-use website, consumerfinance.gov. Click “news” on the home page and then select “press releases.”
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.