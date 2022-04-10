It’s time for a new baseball season, where hope for a better year for the Rockies will enjoy at least a brief revival. So, I thought I should remind you of the Colorado Baseball Spectator Safety Act.
This law has little to do with spectator safety. Rather, as you might expect, its purpose is to protect owners of professional baseball teams and stadiums from lawsuits brought by injured spectators.
The act starts out by saying that, although attending baseball games involves risks, it is nonetheless a “wholesome and healthy family activity” that the General Assembly wants to encourage. One way to do this, the act says, is to make “ticket prices more affordable.” And one way to make ticket prices more affordable is to limit the liability of owners of baseball teams and stadiums for injuries to spectators. (Note: Whether tickets to Rockies’ games have become more affordable is debatable.)
The Baseball Spectator Safety Act derives from a concept in personal injury law called “assumption of risk.” Under that doctrine, you can’t recover damages if you’re injured in a predictable way doing something you knew was dangerous. The Baseball Spectator Safety Act makes it clear that, when attending a baseball game, you assume the risk of being hit by balls and bats — and that this is a risk inherent to watching a baseball game.
Nonetheless, the owners of baseball teams and stadiums can’t be wholly careless. They continue to be liable for injuries resulting from a failure to “make a reasonable and prudent effort to design, alter and maintain the premises of the stadium in a reasonably safe condition … . ” (This section of the act may have encouraged installation of the new screens along the lower-level stands at Coors Field.)
The act also states (although this might be an inherent risk of baseball) that a spectator has a right to recover for injuries caused by another spectator. Thus, if you are assaulted by a fellow spectator who is offended by your comments about the players on his team, you could bring a lawsuit against that person.
“Inherent risk” was at the center of a case decided by the Missouri Supreme Court in 2014. In that case, a spectator, John Coomer, suffered a detached retina when struck in the eye by a hot dog thrown by the Kansas City Royals’ mascot, Sluggerrr. A jury found for the defendants after being told it could decide what constituted an inherent risk of attending a baseball game. But the Missouri Supreme Court said, no, what constitutes an inherent risk is a question of law for the court to decide and being injured by a flying hot dog is not such risk. Therefore, the case was sent back to the lower court for a new trial, at which the jury would determine whether Sluggerrr was negligent when he made the behind-the-back hot dog toss that struck the plaintiff. (Coomer lost again on a retrial .) The lengthy opinion in the case pointed out that baseball wouldn’t be any fun if spectators were fully protected from flying balls and bats. But, said the court, flying hot dogs are not essential to enjoyment of the game. (The court also noted that the Royals won the game, ending a six-game winning streak by the Detroit Tigers.)
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.