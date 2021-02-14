Since it’s again ski season (although a subdued one thanks to the pandemic, the whims of Mother Nature and a spate of avalanche deaths), I thought I should remind you of the Colorado Ski Safety Act, a law that’s been on the books in one form or another since 1979. This statute causes the long-standing common law doctrine of assumption of risk to be applied to a particular recreational activity.
The law’s purpose is in part to shield the ski industry from lawsuits brought by skiers who should know that sliding on snow can result in injuries. However, under the Ski Safety Act, ski areas are not wholly immune from liability. They must take reasonable measures to make their facilities safe. Skiers, on the other hand, accept the “inherent dangers and risks of skiing.” These risks, along with many other perils specifically named in the act, include “changing weather conditions; snow conditions as they exist or may change…; and variations in steepness or terrain, whether natural or as a result of slope design.”
The act, in an attempt at balance, goes into great detail about what both ski area operators and skiers are required to do to avoid liability. For example, ski areas must install signs warning of known hazards and skiers must ski under control and not be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Although the Ski Safety Act contains numerous provisions dealing with the use of lifts, Colorado has another important statute regulating these devices. This statute creates a state agency called the passenger tramway safety board and establishes comprehensive rules for the licensing, construction and inspection of lifts.
In addition to the Ski Safety Act, Colorado has several other statutes bringing the doctrine of assumption of risk to bear on recreational activities and creating duties on the part of both operators and participants. Included here are: attending baseball games, equine activities (including llamas), and agricultural recreation. The statute governing agricultural recreation covers, among other things, the risks inherent in planting, cultivating and harvesting crops.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.