Knowing that voters consume and consumers vote, state legislatures and Congress are regularly passing laws intended to help consumers deal with the perils of the marketplace.
Here in Colorado, the General Assembly created an important law — the Colorado Consumer Protection Act — way back in 1969. In the beginning, this law was directed almost exclusively at false advertising. However, over the years, the General Assembly has found it convenient to bolt additional provisions onto the act. Now, the act contains a list of more than 50 generally described (and prohibited) deceptive trade practices. It also contains a long list of regulations aimed at specifically named products and services.
On the generally described list, we find such things as bait-and-witch advertising; false representations as to source, uses, benefits, quantity, quality and price; undisclosed conditions to a purchase; and pyramid schemes. And, in 2019, the General Assembly, wanting to be sure all the bases were covered, added this to the list: “any unfair, unconscionable, deceptive, deliberately misleading, false, or fraudulent act or practice.”
On the specifically named products and services list, we find health clubs, wheelchairs, time shares, dance lessons, hearing aids, spam emails, foreclosure assistance, junk faxes, buyers clubs, music advertising, collision damage waivers in car rental contracts, gift certificates, event ticket sales, vehicle air bags, sweepstakes, drug pricing, real estate appraisals and more. The General Assembly also has found it useful to adopt by reference the remedy provisions of the Consumer Protection Act when creating consumer-related laws in other parts of the Colorado Revised Statutes.
The Consumer Protection Act gives the attorney general and local district attorneys an arsenal of legal tools to investigate alleged violations and punish violators. The penalties can be steep — a civil fine of up to $20,000 per violation and, if the victim is “elderly,” up to $50,000 per violation.
In addition to the enforcement powers given the attorney general and district attorneys, the act allows individuals to file private civil lawsuits against violators. A successful plaintiff can recover actual damages and attorneys’ fees, and treble damages if the defendant’s conduct is found, by clear and convincing evidence, to have been intentionally fraudulent.
The Consumer Protection Act needs to be taken seriously. A few years ago, then-Attorney General Cynthia Coffman shot this warning across the bow of other would-be fraudsters. “If you are an unscrupulous business or individual looking to take advantage of (consumers) in distress, my office is going to make sure you are held accountable.” This remains the position of current attorney general Phil Weiser.
