Mortgage loan servicers are companies that, for a fee, provide services to mortgage loan investors. Those services include collecting and accounting for borrower payments, managing tax and insurance escrow accounts, and dealing with delinquencies.
Mortgage loan servicing was historically a high volume, low margin business where money was made by employing as few people as possible (and, in my experience at least, putting all calls on hold). However, at the time of the Great Recession, when the housing bubble burst and loan delinquencies soared, the mortgage loan servicing industry quickly became dysfunctional and bad things started to happen that included,most famously, the commencement of foreclosures using “robo-signed” documents and botched administration of the federal government’s loan default mitigation programs. Congress, with the 2010 passage of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, decided to do something about this and made important amendments to the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act — RESPA. The details of how RESPA works are contained in a regulation — Regulation X — and, in the Dodd-Frank Act, Congress ordered the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to give this regulation a makeover, which it did. In particular, Subpart C, titled Mortgage Servicing, was added to Regulation X and has imposed strict new rules on companies engaged in mortgage loan servicing.
Since we are now entering another period of rampant mortgage loan defaults (an epidemic of default) and new government mitigation programs are being created, the loan servicing industry is again on the front lines, and knowledge of a few of the provisions of Regulation X, Subpart C, might prove useful.
First, section 1024.35 contains detailed rules for error resolution. If you think there has been a mistake in accounting for your payments, or in your tax and insurance escrow account, your loan servicer must promptly respond to your notice of a possible error and, if there is an error, correct it.
Then, under section 1024.36, your loan servicer must promptly respond to a request for information. Although a servicer can have up to 30 days to investigate a request, it must acknowledge receipt of the request within five business days. No dawdling allowed.
Finally (for today) are sections 1024.40 and 1024.41. These sections require mortgage loan servicers to help borrowers understand what “loss mitigation” programs might be available to them; promptly process applications for any such programs; and assign named personnel to a borrower such that he or she can (imagine this!) actually deal with the same people on a recurring basis. Also, per section 1024.41, a servicer can’t commence a foreclosure until a loan has been delinquent for at least 120 days.
It’s easy to find Regulation X online. Search for 12 CFR Part 1024. And your mortgage loan billing statement should tell you about rights you have under Regulation X and give you contact information for people who can help you exercise those rights.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.