Many things have puzzled me about the multitude of election-related lawsuits that have recently been filed with no apparent factual or legal basis of support. High on my list of questions is why the lawyers filing these lawsuits have not been sanctioned by the judges forced to deal with them.
At issue here is something known to lawyers everywhere as “Rule 11,” referring to Rule 11 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure (and equivalent rules governing lawsuits filed in state courts). The highlights of the federal Rule 11 (and similar state court rules) are as follows:
“By presenting to the court a pleading, written motion, or other paper … an attorney … certifies that to the best of the (attorney’s) knowledge, information, and belief, formed after an inquiry reasonable under the circumstances:
“(1) it is not being presented for any improper purpose, such as to harass, cause unnecessary delay, or needlessly increase the cost of litigation;
“(2) the claims, defenses, and other legal contentions are warranted by existing law or by a nonfrivolous argument for extending, modifying, or reversing existing law or for establishing new law;
“(3) the factual contentions have evidentiary support or, if specifically so identified, will likely have evidentiary support after a reasonable opportunity for further investigation or discovery … ”
The rule goes on to say that, if a court determines the rule has been violated, “the court may impose an appropriate sanction on any attorney, law firm or party that violated the rule or is responsible for the violation. Absent exceptional circumstances, a law firm must be held jointly responsible for a violation committed by the partner, associate or employee.”
A sanction under Rule 11 is to be sufficient to “deter repetition of the conduct or comparable conduct by others similarly situated. The sanction may include nonmonetary directions; an order to pay a penalty into court; or, if … warranted for effective deterrence, an order directing payment … of the reasonable attorney’s fees and other expenses directly resulting from the violation.”
So, to sum up Rule 11, a lawyer filing a lawsuit certifies to the court that, after reasonable inquiry, the claims being asserted in the lawsuit are supported by evidence and the law, and are not being pursued in furtherance of an improper purpose. And a judge can sanction a lawyer who violates the rule.
As food for thought, let me suggest that if, under the authority given them by Rule 11, judges were to sanction lawyers (and their law firms) who have crossed the line established by the rule, perhaps this wave of insupportable (dare we say frivolous?) lawsuits could be brought under control. Judges, you don’t have to — and shouldn’t — put up with this.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.