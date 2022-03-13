A new growth area in the legal profession seems to be suing food and beverage companies for false advertising.
By way of example, a recent Reuters article appearing in The Gazette referenced a lawsuit against Kellogg’s involving its Strawberry Pop-Tarts. The claim in this case was that the product did not contain enough strawberries to support use of the word “strawberry” in its name and that red food dye, rather than something made from strawberries, was used on packaging to make the product more appealing. According to the article, the lawsuit was dismissed by a federal district court judge in Chicago who, in his ruling, said no reasonable consumer could believe from Kellogg’s packaging that the product contained only strawberries or more strawberries than other fruit.
The Reuters article also said a prominent multinational law firm, Perkins Coie, which has been busy defending food and beverage companies against false advertising claims, has reported that 325 proposed class action lawsuits of this kind were filed in 2021, up from 221 in 2020. (Another article I found said only 53 such lawsuits were filed a decade ago, in 2011.)
These food and beverage false advertising lawsuits involve claims of misrepresentation of many kinds: flavoring (real fruit), production methods (animal friendly), ingredients (vanilla/fudge), healthy eating (all natural/no preservatives) and a long list of other product attributes.
Most of these cases end up being dismissed early on in the proceeding. Several, however, have led to modest settlements, in part because settlements are cheaper than litigation. (Defendants never admit wrongdoing.) Although the settlement amounts have been modest, they have been large enough to encourage other lawyers to join the parade.
What surprises me most about this explosion of false advertising litigation is that the Food and Drug Administration, through its Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (and based on the federal Fair Packaging and Labeling Act), has come up with a comprehensive and highly detailed set of rules stating what food and beverage companies can and cannot say about their products. These rules regulate at least the following terms: “extra lean,” “high potency,” “enriched,” “fortified,” “antioxidant,” “good source of,” “low in.” As an example, if a company wants to claim its product is a “good source” of something, the product must contain at least a specified percentage of the daily recommended amount of the ingredient.
Critics of the food and beverage industry say the FDA rules, despite their detailed content, are inadequate and ambiguous, and the FDA doesn’t have enough staff or budget to enforce its own rules. Further in that regard, the Biden administration has promised to beef up regulation of the food and beverage industry.
Colorado has a broadly stated law, the Consumer Protection Act, which prohibits false advertising about any product or service. In 2018, a case against Champion Pet Foods involving its dog food products was brought under this law in Colorado federal District Court. In 2020, the case was dismissed on a motion. The judge concluded the statements the plaintiffs were relying on were mere “puffery” and not verifiable facts. Puffery, the judge said, is not illegal and people should know better than to rely on it when making purchasing decisions. (In case you were wondering, two of the dogs involved in this case were Iha and Beau. Neither had an opportunity to testify.)
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.