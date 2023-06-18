Every few years, the Colorado General Assembly takes up the challenge of allowing lenders to make small dollar amount loans to people of limited means with finance charges that don’t shock the conscience but allow lenders to make a tidy profit. The General Assembly found itself on this playing field again this year and passed a bill (House Bill 23-1229) that amended some of the rules applicable to consumer loans of $1,000 or less.

The original $1,000-or-less loan program dates back to 2007. As now amended, the program works like this:

First, the lender must be a “supervised” lender, meaning it has a supervised lender license from the state of Colorado or is a bank, savings and loan or credit union regulated by a banking regulatory agency.

Next, and as a new addition to the program, the borrower must submit, and the lender must retain in its files, a written and signed loan application. And the borrower needs to provide the lender with a pay stub or other evidence of income. (The idea here seems to be that lenders should actually consider whether a borrower might be able to pay back the loan.)

Assuming these new requirements are met, the lender can collect a loan origination fee (called an “acquisition charge”) of 8% of the amount borrowed, down from 10% prior to this year’s program amendment. The lender can also collect a slightly reduced monthly “installment account handling charge.” This goes from a low of $8.50 per month (down from $12.50) on a loan of $300 or less up to a high of $17.50 per month (down from $20) for a $1,000 loan.

The minimum term for a loan under this program is six months (up from 90 days). The maximum term remains unchanged, at 12 months.

Sign up for free: Gazette Business Receive a weekly roundup of business news around El Paso County. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The new program rules prohibit delinquency charges, but a lender can still collect a dishonored check fee of $25. If a lender goes into full-blown collection mode, it can collect reasonable attorney fees.

If there is a prepayment of a loan, the lender must refund the unearned portion of the “acquisition fee” and all of the monthly handling fee for the month in which the prepayment occurs. The lender can, however, retain $10 of what would otherwise be a refund amount.

There is no prohibition on refinancing one of these loans, and that’s where lenders are likely to find attractive profits in the form of additional “acquisition fees” and continuing account handling charges.

Loans under the $1,000 or less program will be in competition with deferred deposit (payday) loans and refund anticipation loans. It will be interesting to see which of these products proves to be the better seller.

Jim Flynn is a business columnist. He is of counsel with the Colorado Springs firm Flynn & Wright LLC. He can be contacted at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.