With COVID-related restrictions on evictions and foreclosures fading away, I thought we should revisit the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA), which provides protection for military personnel against these otherwise expedited legal proceedings.
By way of background, since the Civil War, Congress has enacted legislation intended to relieve people on active military duty from worries about financial and legal problems back home. The SCRA is the latest iteration of such legislation. It was first signed into law by President George W. Bush in December 2003 and has thereafter been amended on a regular basis. The SCRA’s stated purpose is to enable military personnel to “devote their entire energy to the defense needs of the nation.”
The SCRA provides numerous protections and benefits to military personnel. In regard to housing, it allows someone just entering the military, or already in the military and receiving orders to a new duty station, to terminate a residential lease without penalty. And, under the SCRA, a landlord trying to evict a tenant on active duty must obtain a court order, a process that can put the eviction on hold for a period of time.
Similarly, under the SCRA, residential foreclosures require a court order and courts have authority to stay the proceeding for “a period of time as justice and equity require.” Under Rule 120 of the Colorado Rules of Civil Procedure, a pre-foreclosure hearing must be held and the court is required to take rights under the SCRA into account before allowing the foreclosure to proceed.
On Dec. 20, as a warning shot across the bow (note the military allusion here), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Department of Justice (which is charged with enforcing the SCRA) sent a joint letter to landlords and another joint letter to mortgage loan servicers reminding them of the SCRA’s protections — and warning that violations of the SCRA can lead to serious penalties. In these letters, the CFPB said “it will be closely watching mortgage servicers and will hold them accountable for illegal tactics perpetrated against military families.” The DOJ said “mortgage servicers and landlords must ensure that they are in full compliance with federal laws intended to protect servicemembers and their families during military service.” These letters contain a nice summary of the SCRA’s protections and the conditions that must be met for them to apply. The letters can be found at www.consumerfinance.gov under the home page news/press release tab.
Because the SCRA is complicated and full of weasel words, military personnel facing eviction or foreclosure should look for help from a base legal assistance office. Such offices exist at Fort Carson, Schriever Space Force Base, Peterson Space Force Base and the Air Force Academy. Contact information for these offices is at https://legalassistance.law.af.mil. A useful resource from the Department of Justice can be found at www.servicemembers.gov.
As for anyone wanting to collect a debt from someone on active military duty, you'll need advice from a lawyer who knows his or her way around the SCRA. And be prepared for a patriotic sacrifice.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright, LLC. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.