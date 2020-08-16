If you want the legal system to help you collect a debt, you need to file a lawsuit. In that lawsuit, you ask the court to give you a judgment. A judgment is an order of the court confirming that you are owed the money you claim to be owed.
The next (and harder) question is: Once you have a judgment, what can you do to collect it? Assuming your debtor is not hopelessly insolvent and headed for bankruptcy, the law gives you several tools:
• Garnishment. Garnishment is a process by which the court orders a third party who owes money to the debtor to pay the money to you, the creditor, instead. The best target for a garnishment is a bank, credit union or brokerage firm where the debtor has an asset account. If your debtor is an individual, another good target for garnishment is his or her employer. Here, however, you run into rules limiting the amount of wages that can be garnished in each pay period.
• “Execute” on the judgment. This involves having the court issue an order to the sheriff to seize and sell assets of the debtor, with the proceeds used to satisfy the judgment. This works better in theory than in practice, since the sheriff’s office will require the creditor (or, more likely, the creditor’s lawyer) to do most of the work. Also, you now encounter laws that exempt certain assets from “execution” up to a specified amount. For example, in the case of a home, the exempt amount is $75,000 unless the debtor is elderly or disabled, in which case it’s $105,000.
• Record the judgment. Here, you obtain something called a transcript of judgment from the clerk of the court and you record it in the real estate records of the county where your debtor owns real estate. For a period of six years, this creates a lien on any real estate the debtor owns or subsequently acquires, and they won’t be able to sell or borrow against that real estate without satisfying the judgment.
Once you have a judgment, the law also gives you authority to make your debtor answer questions, under oath and subject to sanctions for contempt of court if the questions aren’t answered, about the assets the debtor has — bank accounts, stock in public companies, baseball card from Mickey Mantle’s rookie year, etc. If, through this process, you find unencumbered assets of value, you can follow up with garnishments or have the sheriff “execute” on those assets.
The 2020 Colorado Legislature has complicated the life of judgment creditors with the passage of Senate Bill 20-211, which amended the Colorado Disaster Emergency Act. Through Nov. 1, a creditor must give a debtor written notice that a collection process is about to begin. The debtor can stop the process by informing the creditor that the debtor is “experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 emergency.”
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright.