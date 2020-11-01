In writing this column, I frequently come upon a law I’ve never heard of and know nothing about (there are lots of these) but that seems relevant to the times. One such law is the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. (“Labor” refers to imminent childbirth, not employment.)
The EMTLA was part of the 1986 Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (nickname: COBRA), best known for allowing people to keep their employer-provided health insurance after their employment terminates. The EMTLA has been amended numerous times and has been a frequent source of (some would say a victim of) detailed federal agency regulations.
I stumbled onto the EMTLA thanks to a recent article in the Wall Street Journal suggesting that several hospitals in Southern California might have wrongfully refused to accept, or wrongfully delayed the acceptance of, patients being transferred to them from other hospitals that had run out of capacity. The article further suggested these refusals might have involved insurance, or the lack thereof. In other words, the hospitals were perhaps rejecting, or delaying, transfers until they knew they would get paid. For a multitude of reasons, the hospitals have denied wrongdoing.
As you might have noticed, the first thing on the mind of health care providers these days is not always your medical condition — it’s your ability to pay. This is understandable since running a health care organization, especially a hospital, is an expensive proposition and there are lots of people out there wanting health care services who have no health insurance and no ability to pay. Before the EMTLA, people in need of immediate medical attention were occasionally turned away by hospitals, with predictably disastrous consequences. This sometimes involved a patient pre-screening process that came to be known as the “wallet biopsy.”
The EMTLA, often referred to as the “anti-dumping” law, threw itself into this situation by requiring hospitals to provide anyone who shows up in their emergency room with what the law calls a “medical screening examination.”
Per the EMTLA, a hospital cannot delay providing this examination “in order to inquire about the individual’s method of payment or insurance status.”
The screening examination is intended to determine whether the patient has an “emergency medical condition” If there is an emergency medical condition, the hospital must treat it until the patient is stabilized and can, with a reasonable degree of safety, be moved elsewhere. In a similar vein, the EMTLA requires hospitals having capacity to accept transfers from other hospitals that have run out of capacity, regardless of the patient’s ability to pay.
The EMTLA is enforced by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services — CMS — and violations can lead to substantial fines, up to $50,000 per event. Furthermore, a scofflaw hospital can be thrown out of the Medicare/Medicaid system, which, for a hospital, is pretty much a death sentence. Physicians can also be sanctioned by CMS for violations of the EMTLA.
Although I’ve only scratched the surface of the EMTLA, I’ve learned enough to know it is highly complex, controversial, of considerable benefit to medical malpractice lawyers, a source of great annoyance for hospital administrators, and has turned every Medicare-participating hospital into a quasi-public facility.
In these difficult COVID-19 times, however, it may be comforting to know that the EMTLA has granted every individual in this country a federally mandated right to emergency medical care, no questions asked. But don’t be misled. You will still be billed for the services provided.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.