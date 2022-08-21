Restrictive covenants and homeowners associations (HOAs) are a mixed blessing. On the one hand, they help to keep residential properties well maintained, thereby enhancing property values. On the other hand, they restrict individual choice and can be a catalyst for bullying by an overly aggressive HOA.
In an effort to reduce the feuding that restrictive covenants and HOAs tend to generate, the Colorado Legislature regularly tinkers with the complex (some would say incomprehensible) law that governs these matters — the Colorado Common Interest Ownership Act (CCIOA). In 2013, the Legislature made major amendments to the CCIOA to place limitations on actions HOAs can utilize to collect past due accounts.
The 2013 legislation stated that HOAs could not use a collection agency or take legal action to collect a debt unless the HOA had first adopted, and was following, a written debt collection policy. The policy, among other things, must state when assessments are due and when they become delinquent, and how late fees, interest, bad check charges and the like are determined and applied.
Per the 2013 amendments, the HOAs debt collection policy must state that delinquent property owners will be given a written notice before collection activity begins, to include the amount due and how it was calculated. The policy must state how payments received from a delinquent property owner will be applied to legal fees, interest, late charges, fines, current assessments, past due assessments, etc. The policy must also describe all legal remedies the HOA can utilize to collect a delinquent account.
The 2013 legislation prohibits HOAs from foreclosing liens against a delinquent owner’s property unless the amount in question is equal to at least six months of regular assessments. And, before a lien foreclosure action is commenced, a majority of the HOAs executive board must formally resolve to begin the action, with a recorded vote. (This helps property owners decide which board members to sue when the situation melts down into a full-blown legal shootout.)
Now, to bring you up to date, the 2022 Legislature (HB22-1137) has added further complexity to the CCIOA, and further requirements an HOA must follow before acting to collect amounts it believes are owed by a property owner. Under the 2022 legislation, property owners can specify what language the HOA must use when sending notices; fines are capped at $500; late fees and fines may not be assessed on a daily basis; delinquent property owners must be given monthly statements itemizing past due assessments, fines, fees and other charges; interest on past due amounts cannot exceed 8%; property owners are entitled to two 30-day cure periods; and foreclosure is not allowed if the only amounts owed come from fines and attorneys fees rather than assessments. Also, before an HOA can commence a foreclosure, the property owner must be offered a payment plan calling for monthly payments over a term of 18 months. Foreclosure is not allowed until the property owner has missed three monthly payments under the plan.
The 2022 amendments additionally state that a property owner can sue the HOA for damages if the HOA violates any of the CCIOA’s debt collection restrictions. Damages are capped at $25,000. However, the property owner can also recover attorneys fees and other legal expenses. A property owner has five years in which to commence such a lawsuit.
As might be expected, officers and directors who run HOAs (as unpaid volunteers) think the Legislature has gone too far and has made restrictive covenant enforcement pretty much impossible. It seems likely (at least to me) that future legislatures will be called upon to try again to balance the rights and obligations of property owners and HOAs in common interest ownership communities.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.