Recently, motivated by curiosity (and self-interest), I set about to answer this question: Under the statutory laws of Colorado, when is someone considered elderly or otherwise subject to a change in legal status by reason of being, well, older?
This turned out to be more challenging than I expected and I am sure I missed many things, but let me share some of what I learned.
The word “elderly” appears well over a 100 times in Colorado statutes. The term is seldom defined, leaving it to courts and government agencies to decide what the Legislature meant when it used the word.
In those statutes where “elderly” is defined, the most common age for being elderly is 60. Examples of this include the Colorado Consumer Protection Act, a statute that prohibits deceptive trade practices and sets up regulations for numerous commercial activities (hearing aids, dance lessons, telemarketing, time shares, health clubs, etc.); property tax work-out programs; prohibitions on abuse of the elderly; and community-based services established under the Older Coloradans Program. Also at age 60, the amount of equity in a home protected from the reach of creditors (the homestead exemption) increases greatly.
At 40, a breast cancer screening benefit becomes available. At 55, a person meeting low-income and health-need requirements can qualify for a program of all-inclusive care for the elderly (PACE). At age 55, a portion of income from Social Security and pensions is no longer subject to Colorado income tax.
Also at 55, people who complete a driver education program are entitled to a reduction in the cost of their automobile liability insurance.
Developers of low-income housing projects for people 62 and older are entitled to a property tax exemption. The Colorado Department of State is required to produce an information packet covering programs and benefits that become available at age 62.
Age 65 opens the door to numerous health care-related benefits, many of which derive from federal laws creating incentives for states to establish health care programs. At age 65, homeowners who have lived in their home for 10 or more years qualify for an exemption from part of their property taxes. Homeowners 65 and older can also obtain a deferral of part of their property taxes. Subject to income limits, people at age 65 can apply for grants to help with heating costs.
School districts must allow limited use of their student transportation vehicles for people 65 and older. Of greatest importance, the cost of a resident fishing license is reduced at 65 (and, subject to income limitations, starting at age 64. People can apply for a low-cost lifetime fishing license).
Age, coupled with years of service, factor into retirement benefits available to public employees, starting at 50. The Colorado statute increasing penalties if the victim of a crime is an “at-risk adult” sets 70 as the age at which someone becomes at-risk. (Prior to 2013, it was 60.)
Under a Supreme Court rule rather than a statute, licensed lawyers at 72 and older no longer need to meet continuing legal education requirements. (Note: Lawyers wonder if this is because the Supreme Court decided they are now too old to learn anything or, if they did, remember it.) At 80, you can no longer renew a driver’s license online and must appear personally before a license examiner.
Bottom line, whether you’re elderly seems to depend on what law you’re looking at.
