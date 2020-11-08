If you’re buying or selling a home, you need to pay attention to what is and is not included in the transaction. There isn’t a bright line between what constitutes “real estate,” clearly to be included, and what is personal property, which may or may not be included.
In the vocabulary of the law, this problem is embedded in a concept called “fixtures.” Fixtures are “goods that have become so related to particular real property that an interest in them arises under real estate law.”
This definition is not, of course, particularly helpful since reasonable minds can differ about what “so related to particular real property” actually means. For example, the water heater and the furnace in a home are certainly related to the real estate and are a part of the real estate. But, what about the mirror in the bathroom, which, with a little effort, can be removed and carried out the door? Or the big-screen TV that’s been mounted on the wall with brackets, screws and internal wiring but could, with a little more effort, be removed and taken away by the seller? Many a legal dispute has occurred when, after the closing, the buyer says: “Wait a minute. What happened to the (whatever) that was here when we signed the contract and isn’t here now? I want it back.”
The standard Contract to Buy and Sell Real Estate (Residential), which has been approved by the Colorado Real Estate Commission and must be used by all licensed real estate brokers in this state, attempts to deal with the personal property or real property conundrum in a section called “Inclusions.” This section starts out by saying that certain attributes of the property (lighting, heating, plumbing, plants, mirrors, built-in kitchen appliances, cabling, TV antennas, garage door openers, etc.), if attached on the date of the contract, are included unless they are specifically listed in the contract as excluded. Solar panels, water softeners, security systems and satellite systems will be included, but only if applicable boxes are checked. (The Real Estate Commission contract is big on box checking.). Then there’s another list of items that will be included, unless specifically excluded, whether attached or not. Here we find storm windows and doors, window and porch shades, window coverings, curtain rods, fireplace screens, storage sheds, carbon monoxide alarms, smoke detectors, keys, etc. The contract has a provision allowing the parties to add other items as inclusions, “whether fixtures or personal property,” and to list items being excluded. The parties can also check a box saying they have “entered into a separate agreement for additional personal property outside of this contract.”
Suffice it to say, the parties to a residential purchase and sale transaction shouldn’t just dash through the inclusion/exclusion provisions appearing on the first two pages of the contract (on their way to the remaining 18 single-spaced pages). Unless they want to enhance the incomes of lawyers, both buyers and sellers need to be absolutely clear on these what’s-in-and-what’s-out issues. The legal definition of fixtures doesn’t get the job done and is merely an invitation to disagree about an important part of the transaction.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.