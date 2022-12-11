If you’re married, it’s sometimes important to know who owns the untitled tangible personal property in your household.
What we’re talking about here are sofas, chairs, tables, beds, TVs, baseball card collections, artwork, computers, china, graphite/titanium fly rods, clothes, jewelry, custom made bicycles, etc. — basically, anything you can pick up and carry out the door. What we’re not talking about are motor vehicles, where there is a title certificate designating ownership, or financial accounts, where ownership interests are evidenced by account documents.
There are several situations where ownership of untitled tangible personal property between spouses can become important. To name a few, ownership becomes important in the event of the death of a spouse, a divorce or a desire on the part of one spouse to make a gift of or a sale of such property to a third party that is opposed by the other spouse.
In the case of death of a spouse, it becomes important to know whether any of the untitled property will be a part of the deceased spouse’s estate, available for the payment of claims of creditors and/or distribution under the terms of a will or the laws governing intestacy — death without a will.
In the case of a divorce, it becomes important to know what property constitutes the separate property of the divorcing spouses and what property falls into a bucket called “marital property.” That’s because the divorce court has a statutory duty to allow the divorcing spouses to keep their separate property but must divide up the marital property.
In the case of a gift or a sale of tangible personal property to a third party, if both spouses have an ownership interest, they must both join in the transaction to pass good title to the third party. So, if one spouse doesn’t want the transaction to proceed, that spouse effectively has veto power over the transaction.
Not surprisingly, the law in this area can be, well, muddled.
In the case of the death of a spouse, however, Colorado at least has a statute, tucked away in the deep recesses of the Uniform Probate Code, that says untitled tangible personal property, as between spouses, is presumed to be owned in joint tenancy with right of survivorship.
But, this presumption does not apply to property acquired by either spouse prior to the marriage; property acquired by either spouse during the marriage as a consequence of gift or inheritance; or property used by a deceased spouse in a trade or business in which the surviving spouse had no interest.
To confuse matters further, this presumption of joint tenancy ownership can be challenged if there is evidence that the property in question was held in some other manner. The significance of ownership as joint tenants with right of survivorship is this — the deceased spouse’s interest transfers to the surviving spouse at death and does not become a part of the deceased spouse’s estate.
Under divorce law, property acquired prior to the marriage and property acquired by inheritance or gift during the marriage is separately owned. Everything else acquired during the marriage (whether titled or not) will be marital property, to be divided up by the court.
The lesson is this: Married people should keep track of what each spouse owned prior to the marriage and what each spouse acquired during the marriage by gift or inheritance.
These items of property will be separately owned. As for items of value (whether monetary or emotional) otherwise acquired during the marriage, it might be a good idea to have in place an agreement dividing up ownership and negating — or not — the presumption of joint ownership with right of survivorship.
Jim Flynn is a business columnist. He’s of counsel with the Colorado Springs firm Flynn & Wright LLC. He can be contacted at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.