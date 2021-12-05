Once upon a time, the law was to the effect that you could do whatever you wanted with your property.
But those days are long gone. Today, the use of property is subject to zoning laws, environmental laws, public health and safety laws, restrictive covenants and another body of law, less often discussed, that goes by the name “nuisance.”
The dictionary defines a nuisance as something that is inconvenient or vexatious (and there’s certainly plenty of that around). But a nuisance in the eyes of the law, as something you can sue over, is somewhat more precise. Here’s what the Colorado Supreme Court, in 2003, had to say about the law of nuisance: “A claim for nuisance is predicated upon a substantial invasion of an individual’s interest in the use and enjoyment of his or her property.”
Then, in 2007, the Colorado Court of Appeals added: “The essential question to be resolved when a private nuisance is claimed is whether the defending party has unreasonably interfered with the claimant’s use and enjoyment of his property. The interference which occurs must also be substantial in its nature as measured by a standard that it would be of definite offensiveness, inconvenience, or annoyance to a normal person in the community.” (Note: The court did not elaborate on the concept of “normal person in the community.”) And: “The question of unreasonableness is an issue of fact and should be left to the determination of the trier of fact.”
A successful lawsuit based on the law of nuisance can lead to money damages for which the defendant is liable. It can also lead to injunctive relief — a court order that the defendant must stop doing whatever it is that has impaired the plaintiff’s use and enjoyment of his or her property.
Colorado cases dealing with the law of nuisance have included the underground migration of toxic chemicals from one property onto an adjacent property; an accumulation of junked motor vehicles on a next-door property; and the renovation of a condominium unit at the Tamarron resort north of Durango. This latter case included a claim against the condominium unit owners association, which had approved the renovation. The Court of Appeals ruled that the unit owners association had a duty to, in good faith and as a fiduciary, enforce the terms of the restrictive covenants applicable to the condominium complex.
In addition to the law of private nuisance, another body of law, called public nuisance, deals with interference of the public’s right to use property. Recently, in a few states, the law of public nuisance has been used, with mixed results, to sue retail sellers of opioid pain medications because of the epidemic of overdose deaths these medications are alleged to have caused. In that vein, it seems likely that, before the pandemic has run its course, the law of private and public nuisance will have a role to play in claims resulting from the spread of COVID.