With all the talk of impeachment , I thought I would see what the Colorado Constitution says about it. Here is what I learned.
Going back to when Colorado became a state in 1876, its constitution has had an article (Article XIII) dealing with impeachment. As with the U.S. Constitution, the Colorado Constitution says the “House of Representatives shall have the sole power of impeachment.” And, like the U.S. Constitution, the Colorado Constitution says “all impeachments shall be tried in the Senate” and conviction requires the “concurrence of two-thirds of the senators elected.”
The Colorado Constitution goes on to specify (sort of) who can be impeached and for what reason. “The governor and other state and judicial officers shall be liable to impeachment for high crimes or misdemeanors or malfeasance in office.” (The U.S. Constitution doesn’t mention malfeasance in office — just treason, bribery, high crimes and misdemeanors. Perhaps the drafters thought malfeasance in office was redundant with “high crimes.”)
The reference in the Colorado Constitution to “other state … officers” has been a source of litigation. In 1891, the Colorado House of Representatives elected James Hanna as speaker and then decided to dismiss him and name Jesse White as speaker. Hanna took the position that, under the Colorado Constitution, he was an officer of the state, could only be removed from office through the process of impeachment and was still the speaker. White disagreed and claimed to be the speaker. This created a problem for Gov. John Routt, since he didn’t know who had authority to present him with legislation to sign or veto. He asked the Colorado Supreme Court to sort things out. The court ruled in favor of White, concluding the speaker was not an officer of the state and could be removed by the members of the House.
Then, in a 1925 case, Colorado’s governor tried to fire a member of the state Civil Service Commission because the governor thought he was, among other things, incompetent. The commissioner, William Roberts, argued he was an officer of the state and could only be removed from office by impeachment. The Colorado Supreme Court bought this argument, and Roberts got to keep his job, at least until the expiration of his six-year term.
In 1980, Joe Lasavio, a controversial district attorney for the 10th Judicial District (Pueblo County), was prosecuted for allegedly overspending his budget. The charges against him included a claim that, by law, he had to be removed from office. Lasavio’s defense was that he was an officer of the state and, as such, the prosecutorial action against him was not a valid way to remove him from office. Instead, an impeachment proceeding was required. This defense was successful, and the Colorado Supreme Court threw out the case against Lasavio.
To round out the picture (or fuzz it up), a 1983 Colorado Supreme Court decision held that impeachment is not the only way to remove an officer of the state. Article XXI of the constitution sanctions voter recall as a removal mechanism that is “cumulative and concurrent” with impeachment. Recall, said the court, is a political event not tied to particular wrongdoing.