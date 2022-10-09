In the chaotic housing market we’ve been experiencing, a shortage of inventory has sometimes caused buyers to act in ways less likely to be seen when supply and demand are in better balance.
Specifically, buyers are signing contracts to purchase a home with their fingers crossed. That is, they are not firm in their desire to buy the property. Rather, their intent is to tie up the property while they continue to shop around. Then, if they find another property they like better, they terminate the first contract, demand a return of their deposit, and walk away, causing the seller to have to start all over again. Buyers can do this because the standard real estate purchase and sale contract used in Colorado provides buyers with multiple opportunities to back out of a contract.
Included here are mortgage loan terms the buyer doesn’t like. Or an issue with the availability of and cost of property insurance. Or a need for minor repairs or desired modifications identified by an inspection. Or restrictive covenants the buyer finds objectionable (two dog limit). Or noisy children at the property next door. Or insignificant title issues that show up on a title insurance commitment or a survey. Or HOA assessments and other HOA policies the buyer decides are unacceptable. So what can a seller do to protect against a fingers-crossed buyer whose game plan is to tie up a property and keep shopping after a contract is signed? Frankly, not much.
The first line of defense is, perhaps, to trust your instincts, and encourage your broker to do the same. Brokers who have been in this business a while, and have been burned a few times by contract terminations, are good at sniffing out buyers who are not to be trusted. If you don’t have a good feeling about a prospective buyer, don’t accept an offer from that person.
Then, if you do proceed with a contract, keep the contingency periods in the contract as short as possible. If the buyer is going to terminate, it’s better to know this sooner rather than later. From a seller’s point of view, the worst thing that can happen is to have the property tied up in a contract and off the market for a long period of time, only to have the buyer terminate after weeks or months of delay.
Along these lines, the contract can, for example, require the buyer to complete a physical inspection of the property or confirm the availability of an acceptable mortgage, and make a decision whether or not to terminate on those grounds, within a couple of weeks after the contract is signed. And, if a buyer wants the contract to say the buyer is not obligated to purchase the property unless the buyer has sold an existing home, a seller can put a short leash on that contingency. If the other property hasn’t sold by a specified date, the buyer must either remove the contingency or the seller is free to sell the property to someone else and put the first buyer in a backup position.
Sellers should additionally negotiate for a deposit large enough to be seriously painful to a buyer if it is forfeited because of a termination of the contract. The contract will say the buyer gets the deposit back if there is a legitimate termination. But if a buyer is trying to terminate on questionable grounds, the buyer has to worry about a protracted legal proceeding and losing the deposit.
As lawyers well know, a party in possession of disputed funds has an advantage over someone trying to get the money back.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.