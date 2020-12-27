The general rule governing injury claims resulting from negligence (carelessness) goes like this: If an employee of a corporation (or other legal entity) is negligent while acting within the scope of his or her employment (for example, driving the company truck on a delivery), both the employee and the corporation are liable to the injured party.
The fancy legal term for this is respondeat superior, and the idea behind the rule is that corporations are in a position to control the conduct of their employees and should therefore be responsible for their actions. (Corporations also usually have more money than their employees and are in a better position to buy insurance.)
In the world of medicine, however, we encounter a different rule, known as the corporate practice of medicine doctrine. Under this doctrine, corporations cannot be held liable for the negligent acts of their physician employees. The theory here is that corporations do not, and by law cannot, have control over the medical judgment of a physician employee. Otherwise, the theory goes, a corporation’s pursuit of profit might get in the way of the proper treatment of a patient.
For many years, the corporate practice of medicine doctrine was a part of the law of Colorado — because the courts of our state had said so. Then, however, in 1969 the Colorado General Assembly enacted a statute saying it was permissible for doctors to practice medicine as employees of corporations. (The driving force behind this development was favorable tax treatment doctors could realize by being in a corporation.)
But in 2002, in a case called Pediatric Neurosurgery, P.C. v. Russell involving a child with spina bifida, the Colorado Supreme Court decided that, by passing this statute, the General Assembly intended to allow corporations to be sued for the negligent acts of their physician employees. This decision resulted in an uproar among hospitals and other corporate health care providers, leading to a 2003 legislative act (HB03-1012) that said, in no uncertain terms, the Supreme Court got it wrong and the corporate practice of medicine doctrine was, and always had been, a part of the law of Colorado. Per the 2003 act: “Corporations shall not practice medicine.” And: “Employment of a physician … shall not be considered the corporate practice of medicine.”
Most recently, the corporate practice of medicine doctrine showed up in a Colorado Court of Appeals case called Smith v. Surgery Center at Lone Tree. In this case, a doctor named Hashim Kahn performed an epidural spinal injection on the plaintiff, Robbin Smith, using a drug called Kenalog. This was an “off-label” use of the drug, not authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. (The drug actually comes with a warning saying it should not be injected into the spine.) The procedure was performed at an independent ambulatory surgery center, Surgery Center at Lone Tree. Smith was left a paraplegic.
Smith settled with Kahn (presumably for the limits of his malpractice insurance) Her claim against Kahn’s employer, SpineOne Spine & Sports Medical Clinic, was dismissed by the trial court judge because of the corporate practice of medicine doctrine. The case against the surgery center was then tried before a jury and resulted in a multimillion dollar verdict in Smith’s favor. However, the Court of Appeals threw out the verdict — based on the corporate practice of medicine doctrine. The court said the decision to use Kenalog off-label was Kahn’s alone and, although the surgery center had control over the drugs stored at its facility, it could not be held liable for Kahn’s malpractice. Furthermore, the surgery center itself had not been negligent in any way.
Because of the amount of money involved (and the presence of numerous contingent fee lawyers on the scene), an appeal of this case to the Colorado Supreme Court seems likely.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.